Heavy snowfall across Afghanistan claims 11 lives, shuts key highways

Heavy snowfall across multiple provinces of Afghanistan has resulted in the deaths of 11 people and left three others injured, authorities report.

The National Disaster Preparedness Authority said that hundreds of livestock perished and several homes were damaged due to the severe winter conditions.

The Ministry of Public Works announced that major highways, including the Salang Pass, have been temporarily closed to traffic.

Reports indicate that snow accumulation reached nearly five meters in North Salang and about three meters in South Salang. In addition, roads in Ghazni, Daikundi, Bamyan, Ghor, Khost, and Maidan Wardak provinces have also been blocked temporarily.

Despite the disruptions, the heavy snowfall has brought joy to many citizens and raised hopes for relief from the ongoing drought.

However, low-income communities continue to face significant challenges due to the harsh weather.

The severe snow and storms have also caused technical issues in the electricity line from Turkmenistan, resulting in a power outage in Mazar-e-Sharif.

Meanwhile, local authorities in Herat worked overnight to rescue hundreds of vehicles stranded on the Herat–Islam Qala, Herat–Turgundi, and Herat–Kandahar highways.

The widespread snowfall underscores the urgent need for improved disaster preparedness and highlights the risks posed by extreme winter weather to transportation, public safety, and essential services across Afghanistan.