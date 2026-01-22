Latest News
Heavy snowfall across Afghanistan claims 11 lives, shuts key highways
The Ministry of Public Works announced that major highways, including the Salang Pass, have been temporarily closed to traffic.
Heavy snowfall across multiple provinces of Afghanistan has resulted in the deaths of 11 people and left three others injured, authorities report.
The National Disaster Preparedness Authority said that hundreds of livestock perished and several homes were damaged due to the severe winter conditions.
The Ministry of Public Works announced that major highways, including the Salang Pass, have been temporarily closed to traffic.
Reports indicate that snow accumulation reached nearly five meters in North Salang and about three meters in South Salang. In addition, roads in Ghazni, Daikundi, Bamyan, Ghor, Khost, and Maidan Wardak provinces have also been blocked temporarily.
Despite the disruptions, the heavy snowfall has brought joy to many citizens and raised hopes for relief from the ongoing drought.
However, low-income communities continue to face significant challenges due to the harsh weather.
The severe snow and storms have also caused technical issues in the electricity line from Turkmenistan, resulting in a power outage in Mazar-e-Sharif.
Meanwhile, local authorities in Herat worked overnight to rescue hundreds of vehicles stranded on the Herat–Islam Qala, Herat–Turgundi, and Herat–Kandahar highways.
The widespread snowfall underscores the urgent need for improved disaster preparedness and highlights the risks posed by extreme winter weather to transportation, public safety, and essential services across Afghanistan.
EU Commission pledges €126 million for humanitarian aid in Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan
The European Commission noted that the EU and its member states remain the world’s leading humanitarian aid donors.
The European Commission has committed €126 million ($137 million) to support humanitarian operations in Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan in 2026, part of an initial €1.9 billion aid package designed to address global crises amid funding shortfalls from other major donors.
The allocation comes as an estimated 239 million people worldwide require humanitarian assistance, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday. In addition, over €415 million has been reserved to respond to sudden-onset emergencies and to maintain strategic supply chains.
EC Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib announced the commitment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing the need for private sector engagement and innovative solutions to complement public funding. “The humanitarian system is under unprecedented strain, and public funding alone will not meet the scale of the crisis,” she said.
“Europe is taking action, committing an initial €1.9 billion for 2026. As the largest humanitarian donor, we are taking our political responsibility and leading the global response,” Lahbib added. She will also co-host an event at the WEF on “New Alliances in Aid and Development” to explore partnerships that enhance global humanitarian efforts.
Rising Displacement
Rising Displacement
Meanwhile, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported in its 2025 Impact Report that a combination of new emergencies and protracted crises forced millions from their homes last year. By mid-2025, approximately 117.3 million people were forcibly displaced, a slight decrease from the previous year. However, projections indicate that the global displaced population—including returnees and stateless persons—could surpass 136 million by the end of 2026.
UNHCR warned that severe funding cuts have affected all aspects of its operations, including emergency responses, forcing the agency to scale down both activities and staff by one-third.
The agency stressed that without increased and flexible funding, its ability to respond rapidly to new crises will be severely limited, just as global humanitarian needs continue to grow.
First winter snowfall blankets Kabul
Many residents have welcomed the snowfall as a sign of blessing and mercy, expressing happiness at the long-awaited change in weather.
The first snowfall of the winter season has brought joy and renewed hope to residents of Kabul.
From the early hours of Thursday morning, soft white snowflakes gently settled over the city, transforming its landscape and creating a calm and cheerful atmosphere.
As the snow began to fall, young people and children took to the streets with excitement, enjoying moments of freedom and joy under the wintry sky.
As the snow began to fall, young people and children took to the streets with excitement, enjoying moments of freedom and joy under the wintry sky.
In recent years, declining precipitation has been a major concern for Kabul residents more than in any other province, as worsening air pollution, falling groundwater levels, and fears of a severe future water crisis have grown.
Despite these concerns, the snowfall has rekindled optimism among many, raising hopes for improved environmental conditions and better water resources in the Afghan capital.
West Indies punished again as Afghanistan clinch T20 series
The result leaves Afghanistan, currently ranked four places below the Windies, with an unassailable lead in the series.
Afghanistan continued their dominant form against West Indies on Wednesday, securing a 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series with a commanding 39-run victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Darwish Rasooli once again starred with the bat, scoring a brilliant 68, while Sediqullah Atal contributed 53, helping Afghanistan post a formidable 189 for four in their 20 overs. Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman then tormented the West Indies’ batting line-up, ensuring that the regional side struggled to keep pace in their chase.
West Indies, ranked sixth in the ICC T20I standings, found themselves under pressure early, losing three wickets for just 38 runs in the first eight overs. Alick Athanaze was run out by a direct throw from Ibrahim Zadran, while Ur Rahman dismissed Evin Lewis for 13 and Johnson Charles for a first-ball duck in successive deliveries.
Captain Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer briefly steadied the innings with a 68-run partnership. Hetmyer’s explosive 46 off 17 balls, featuring multiple sixes off Afghanistan spinners Noor Ahmad and Nabi, briefly gave the Windies hope. King also reached a half-century before falling for 50 off 42 deliveries.
However, Afghanistan’s bowlers regained control swiftly. Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed Hetmyer in the covers, and the last five wickets added only 28 runs as the West Indies were bowled out for 150 in 18.5 overs.
The result leaves Afghanistan, currently ranked four places below the Windies, with an unassailable lead in the series. The final T20I is scheduled for Thursday, with Afghanistan already having secured the series victory.
Afghanistan’s blend of aggressive batting and incisive spin bowling once again proved too much for the Caribbean side, continuing a trend that began with Sunday’s series opener. Rasooli’s consistency and Mujeeb’s control over the middle overs were key in putting the visitors on the back foot and ultimately sealing the series.
