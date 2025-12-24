Latest News
Hunter Biden criticizes handling of Afghanistan withdrawal and US immigration policy
Hunter Biden said he supported withdrawing U.S. forces after two decades of war, citing the heavy human and financial cost of the conflict.
Hunter Biden has openly criticized his father’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and questioned current immigration policies, saying he is uncertain about his own political affiliation.
In a wide-ranging interview aired Monday on The Shawn Ryan Show podcast, the former first son described the execution of the Afghanistan withdrawal as a failure, while maintaining that ending the war itself was the right decision.
“I think the failure — one of the failures — was the way in which they executed the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Hunter Biden said, calling it an “obvious failure” that resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members. He added that while responsibility could be shared among military leaders and officials, “the buck stops with the president.”
“There was a better way to do it,” he said, adding that while President Donald Trump’s administration also bore responsibility for earlier decisions involving the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), ultimate accountability rested with the sitting president.
The interview also touched on domestic issues, including immigration, where Hunter Biden appeared to distance himself from Democratic Party positions. He said he was unsure whether he still identified as a Democrat and criticized what he described as a lack of meaningful debate on immigration.
“We need immigration — vibrant immigration,” he said, but added that illegal immigration was straining resources and should not take precedence over veterans and others affected by years of war.
Hunter Biden’s comments come as immigration remains a central political issue in the United States, with Republicans, including Trump, continuing to call for tougher border enforcement following a surge in illegal crossings during the Biden administration.
Latest News
Pakistan’s actions target militants, not religious sites: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has dismissed comparisons between Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations along the disputed Durand Line and what he described as India’s attacks on religious sites, saying such parallels are “entirely wrong and inappropriate.”
In a statement issued Tuesday, Asif said Pakistan’s military actions are strictly aimed at verified camps belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants operating from Afghanistan. He rejected claims equating these operations with India’s alleged strikes on mosques and religious seminaries in Bahawalpur and Muridke, stressing that Pakistan does not target religious or civilian sites.
The defence minister said the international community, including the United Nations, has repeatedly expressed concern over the threat of terrorism they claim is originating from Afghanistan. He said these concerns are reinforced by continued militant infiltration and attacks inside Pakistan, which, according to him, are carried out by armed groups entering from Afghan territory.
Referring to India’s allegations surrounding the Pahalgam incident, Asif said New Delhi has failed to present credible or verifiable evidence to support its claims. He added that Pakistan had offered to cooperate with an independent and impartial investigation, an offer that India declined.
Asif further said a recent United Nations report had described India’s actions as illegal and based on unsubstantiated claims, while affirming that Pakistan’s response was justified under international law. He said Pakistan has already addressed and clarified allegations regarding India, what he termed proxy extremist elements, and their alleged supporters.
Reiterating Pakistan’s stance, the defence minister said the country remains vigilant and determined to protect its sovereignty and national security. He emphasized that Pakistan will continue its counterterrorism efforts and will challenge what he described as baseless accusations and hostile narratives at all international forums.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has consistently rejected Pakistan’s accusations, maintaining that Afghanistan does not allow any group to operate from its soil. Afghan authorities have repeatedly stated that Pakistan’s security challenges are an internal matter and should be addressed domestically.
Latest News
Germany conducts first deportation to Syria in a decade
The deportation marks a historic shift in German migration policy and signals the government’s determination to enforce stricter measures against convicted foreign nationals.
Germany has carried out its first deportation to Syria since the outbreak of the country’s civil war in 2011, sending a convicted Syrian national back to Damascus on a scheduled commercial flight.
The 37-year-old man, who had served a prison sentence in North Rhine-Westphalia for aggravated robbery, bodily harm, and extortion, was escorted by federal police to the Syrian capital, where he was handed over to local authorities on Tuesday, December 23.
The Federal Interior Ministry confirmed the deportation, which coincided with another removal of an individual to Afghanistan. The ministry said it had reached agreements with both Damascus and Kabul authorities to facilitate “regular” deportations of serious offenders and individuals considered security risks in the future.
The Afghan national had been imprisoned in Bavaria, including for intentional bodily harm. The ministry said this marked the second deportation of an Afghan criminal within a week.
“Criminals must leave our country. We stand for control, consequence, and zero tolerance towards offenders and threats,” said Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU), emphasizing that the move reflects Germany’s commitment to law and order.
Dobrindt further justified the policy by highlighting the strain on local municipalities, which have faced challenges accommodating foreign nationals serving prison sentences. “We have reached the breaking point for a long time, and the overload in the municipalities is visible,” he said.
The deportation follows months of diplomatic negotiations after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, which ended a 14-year civil war. The change prompted Germany to reassess its long-standing ban on returns to Syria.
The current coalition government, formed by CDU/CSU and SPD, explicitly committed in its agreement to resume deportations to Syria and Afghanistan, targeting criminals and “Gefährder” — individuals considered potential security threats. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has been a vocal supporter of the policy, meeting with Syria’s transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa to discuss mechanisms for further returns.
The move carries symbolic weight amid heightened public concern over migration, with roughly one million Syrians currently residing in Germany, many of whom arrived during the 2015-2016 refugee influx under former Chancellor Angela Merkel.
While the German government asserts that the Syrian conflict is over, human rights organizations continue to caution against deportations, citing lingering instability, ongoing reconstruction challenges, and potential security risks for returnees.
Latest News
Mujahid: IEA’s disclosures on Daesh beyond Durand Line have yielded results
“We clearly raised this issue through the media and reiterated it during press conferences. Those very disclosures are what we are now seeing the results of,” Mujahid said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said the recent arrest of a Daesh member across the Durand Line in Pakistan confirms earlier warnings issued by the Islamic Emirate regarding the group’s presence and activities in those areas.
In an audio message to Ariana News, Mujahid stated that the Islamic Emirate had repeatedly raised concerns about Daesh hideouts across the Durand Line and had publicly shared this information with the media.
According to the spokesperson, the arrest of key Daesh members in areas beyond the Durand Line substantiates the Islamic Emirate’s claims that Daesh had established bases there and that senior figures of the group were present in those regions. He added that, regrettably, the presence of these individuals had been exploited—an issue the Islamic Emirate had highlighted on multiple occasions in the past.
The remarks come after Turkish state media reported that Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had arrested a Turkish national with a senior role in the Daesh group during a large-scale operation in areas along the Afghanistan-Pakistan Durand Line.
Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, citing security sources, identified the suspect as Mehmet Goren, who allegedly operated within the Daesh Khorasan branch. According to the sources, Goren was responsible for organizing suicide attacks against civilians in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, and several European countries.
The report further stated that Turkish intelligence had determined Goren traveled from Turkey to the Afghanistan-Pakistan Durand Line, where he trained in Daesh camps and gradually rose to a leadership position within the group.
The developments have renewed focus on regional security concerns and the Islamic Emirate’s longstanding claims regarding Daesh activities outside Afghanistan’s borders.
