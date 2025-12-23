Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time

The Office of the Governor of Herat announced on Tuesday that for the first time, a shipment of ten containers of batteries, of various sizes, manufactured at the local industrial park, has been exported to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to a statement, the batteries were dispatched in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, local officials, and industrialists.

The Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade stated that over the past four years, significant progress has been made in the industrial sector, and with the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, conditions for investment in domestic production have been created.

The Herat local administration welcomed this initiative, describing the export of domestic products as an important step in strengthening the local and national economy. It assured that providing full support to industrialists, offering necessary facilities, and creating a suitable environment for the development of production and exports remain top priorities for the administration.