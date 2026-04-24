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IEA ambassador meets UNHCR head in Pakistan to address Afghan refugee issues

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Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Islamabad, met with Oscar Manuel Sanchez, the head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Pakistan, to discuss the problems faced by Afghan refugees at registration and check-in centers.

According to a statement from the Afghan Embassy in Pakistan, Shakeeb proposed during the meeting that the registration process—carried out by UNHCR in cooperation with Pakistan’s NADRA authority—should be strengthened by increasing the number of mobile units. These units would be deployed to all districts and zones so that refugees can avoid long queues and have their other issues addressed more efficiently.

He also pointed to the problems faced by Afghan students, stating that they encounter serious challenges in the verification of their academic documents. He emphasized that this issue should be treated as a humanitarian matter and receive attention from all relevant parties.

During the meeting, the UNHCR head assured that necessary measures would be taken to improve facilities at the VRC (Voluntary Repatriation Centers). He added that the issue of Afghan students’ documents had previously been raised with the relevant Pakistani authorities and would continue to be followed up.

Sanchez further announced that the organization would establish a special center for handling complaints and scheduling appointments, enabling Afghan refugees to directly raise their concerns through designated phone numbers.

He also requested Ahmad Shakib to grant permission for a number of United Nations vehicles carrying humanitarian aid, currently held up in Pakistan, to enter Afghanistan.

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Albanian PM criticizes NATO’s Afghanistan withdrawal

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8 hours ago

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April 24, 2026

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Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama has criticized NATO over its handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, describing the exit as “shameful.”

Speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum, Rama said that while Albania is a NATO member, it has limited influence over the alliance’s decisions. He noted that member states tend to share credit when NATO actions are seen as successful, such as its role in Kosovo, but shift blame when outcomes are negative.

Referring to the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, Rama said NATO’s exit reflected poorly on the alliance and its member states.

He added that Albania accepted thousands of Afghan evacuees following the fall of Kabul, describing the situation as difficult and noting that many European countries were reluctant to host them.

Rama’s remarks highlight ongoing debate in Europe over responsibility for the Afghanistan withdrawal and the treatment of Afghan refugees in its aftermath.

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Poland deports three Afghan asylum seekers despite European court order

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13 hours ago

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April 24, 2026

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Poland has deported three Afghan asylum seekers to Kabul despite an interim ruling by the European Court of Human Rights ordering a halt to their removal, according to Polish media reports.

The case was reported by OKO.press, which said the deportations took place earlier this month as part of a planned operation involving a group of Afghan nationals.

According to the report, Polish authorities had scheduled the deportation of nine Afghan migrants on April 10. However, the European Court issued urgent interim measures instructing Poland to suspend the deportations, citing concerns over the safety of the individuals if returned to Afghanistan.

Despite being informed of the court’s decision prior to the flight, Polish authorities proceeded with the deportation of three individuals to Kabul, while the remaining cases were halted.

 

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Russia delivers fortified flour aid to Afghanistan

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14 hours ago

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April 24, 2026

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Russia delivered its first batch of fortified wheat flour aid to Afghanistan during a ceremony in Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The aid consignment forms part of Russia’s broader contribution to the World Food Programme (WFP). Russian officials say the total volume of assistance under this contribution will reach approximately 3,977 tonnes.

The handover ceremony in northern Afghanistan highlights ongoing international efforts to address food insecurity in the country, where millions remain in need of humanitarian support due to economic challenges, climate-related shocks, and prolonged instability.

The WFP, which is leading food assistance operations across Afghanistan, relies on contributions from international donors to sustain its programs. 

Russia’s latest delivery adds to a series of humanitarian shipments provided to Afghanistan through multilateral channels.

Aid agencies continue to warn that sustained international support will be critical in the months ahead, as many Afghan families struggle to secure basic food supplies.

 

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