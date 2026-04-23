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AWCC donates saplings to NEPA in push for greener Afghanistan
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has donated thousands of ornamental and non-fruit-bearing saplings to the National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) as part of efforts to promote greenery and improve the country’s environment.
NEPA officials said the saplings will be planted at new terminals of the Ministry of Transport, at several government offices, and across parts of Kabul to enhance urban greenery and environmental quality.
The agency welcomed the contribution and called on other private sector entities to support environmental initiatives and urban greening efforts.
Afghan Wireless officials said the company, in coordination with NEPA and municipal authorities, plans to continue tree-planting campaigns in Kabul, Kandahar, Herat, and Kunduz.
Mohammad Khan Yaqoubi, legal adviser to AWCC, said the company also intends to expand cooperation this year in Kabul, Kandahar, Bamyan, and Herat alongside environmental authorities and Kabul Municipality.
NEPA officials urged citizens to take part in efforts to develop and protect the country’s environment, emphasizing the importance of preserving a greener Afghanistan for future generations.
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Afghan minister rejects Durand Line, warns against ‘external interference’
Noori also dismissed claims of an internal “resistance” movement, describing it as an externally driven effort lacking genuine domestic support.
Noorullah Noori has reiterated that Afghanistan does not recognize the Durand Line, reaffirming Kabul’s long-standing position on the disputed boundary.
Speaking at a public gathering in Badakhshan province, the Minister of Borders, Ethnicities and Tribal Affairs accused regional intelligence agencies, including those of Pakistan and other countries, of past interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, alleging they have contributed to divisions within the country.
Noori also dismissed claims of an internal “resistance” movement, describing it as an externally driven effort lacking genuine domestic support.
Despite the criticism, he said the current authorities seek normal relations with all countries based on mutual respect, while stressing that Afghanistan would defend its territorial integrity against any potential threats.
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EU releases emergency funding to support flood-hit communities in Afghanistan
Additional assistance will focus on providing hygiene kits, access to safe drinking water and primary healthcare services to affected populations.
The European Union has announced €175,000 (more than 13 million afghanis) in humanitarian assistance to support communities affected by recent flooding across Afghanistan.
The funding is expected to assist around 12,000 people in some of the hardest-hit provinces, including Badghis, Farah, Ghor, Helmand, Herat, Kandahar, Logar and Uruzgan.
According to officials, the support will be channelled through the Afghan Red Crescent Society to deliver emergency cash assistance aimed at helping families meet their most urgent needs. The aid package will also include essential relief items such as tents, blankets and basic household supplies.
Additional assistance will focus on providing hygiene kits, access to safe drinking water and primary healthcare services to affected populations.
The funding forms part of the EU’s broader contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund managed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which enables rapid response to emergencies.
The EU remains one of the largest humanitarian donors to Afghanistan, with more than €162 million allocated this year alone to support aid operations in the country. Earlier in 2026, the bloc also released €250,000 to assist communities displaced by ongoing conflict.
In addition to financial support, the EU has facilitated nearly 50 humanitarian airlift operations in recent years, including three flights so far this year delivering approximately 270 tonnes of nutrition supplies.
Officials said the latest funding underscores continued international efforts to address urgent humanitarian needs following natural disasters, as many Afghan communities face growing vulnerability due to recurring climate shocks and economic challenges.
The European Union and its member states are among the world’s leading providers of humanitarian assistance, supporting millions of people affected by conflicts and natural disasters each year.
Through its humanitarian operations arm, the EU delivers aid based on need, with the aim of saving lives, reducing suffering and protecting human dignity in crisis-affected regions.
The Disaster Response Emergency Fund, established in 1979 and supported by international donors, provides immediate financial assistance to national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies responding to emergencies, allowing for rapid deployment of relief efforts when disasters strike.
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Takhar gathering underscores calls for unity, stability and national support
The minister reiterated that the authorities do not seek conflict, but said defending the country would remain a priority in the face of any threats, describing it as a national and religious responsibility.
Noorullah Noori, the acting Minister of Borders, Ethnicities and Tribal Affairs, visited Takhar province where he addressed a large public gathering attended by local officials, tribal elders, religious scholars and residents.
Speaking at the event, Noori described the current governing system as being “like a mother for the people,” saying it is working to protect, support and develop society across multiple sectors. He stressed that the system is rooted in the faith, culture and values of the Afghan people, urging citizens to maintain unity to help strengthen and sustain it.
Noori said Afghanistan is currently experiencing nationwide security and stability, which he described as unprecedented, adding that national unity has reached a significant level. He also noted that the present system is the result of years of sacrifice and public support, and reflects the country’s cultural and religious foundations.
The minister reiterated that the authorities do not seek conflict, but said defending the country would remain a priority in the face of any threats, describing it as a national and religious responsibility.
Local tribal elders who spoke at the gathering expressed support for the current system, emphasizing that safeguarding the country and serving its people is a shared duty. They also called for continued resilience and cooperation to preserve stability and security across Afghanistan.
AWCC donates saplings to NEPA in push for greener Afghanistan
Afghan minister rejects Durand Line, warns against ‘external interference’
EU releases emergency funding to support flood-hit communities in Afghanistan
Kabul hosts international wrestling tournament, highlighting regional ties and unity
Takhar gathering underscores calls for unity, stability and national support
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Russia deems US military presence in Afghanistan unacceptable
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
TAPI gas pipeline advances 25 km in Afghanistan
Russia backs Uzbekistan–Afghanistan trade hub, praises regional economic cooperation
Tahawol: Ceasefire extension between US and Iran discussed
Saar: Rising arbitrary arrests of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s Security Concerns Over Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate delegation’s visit to Brussels discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s failed efforts to impose war in Afghanistan discussed
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