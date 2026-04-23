AWCC donates saplings to NEPA in push for greener Afghanistan

Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has donated thousands of ornamental and non-fruit-bearing saplings to the National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) as part of efforts to promote greenery and improve the country’s environment.

NEPA officials said the saplings will be planted at new terminals of the Ministry of Transport, at several government offices, and across parts of Kabul to enhance urban greenery and environmental quality.

The agency welcomed the contribution and called on other private sector entities to support environmental initiatives and urban greening efforts.

Afghan Wireless officials said the company, in coordination with NEPA and municipal authorities, plans to continue tree-planting campaigns in Kabul, Kandahar, Herat, and Kunduz.

Mohammad Khan Yaqoubi, legal adviser to AWCC, said the company also intends to expand cooperation this year in Kabul, Kandahar, Bamyan, and Herat alongside environmental authorities and Kabul Municipality.

NEPA officials urged citizens to take part in efforts to develop and protect the country’s environment, emphasizing the importance of preserving a greener Afghanistan for future generations.