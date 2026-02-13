IEA in response to UNSC’s new decision: Repeating failed experiences ‘not logical’

Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, said in response to the United Nations Security Council’s recent decision that sanctions and restrictions have yielded no results in the past and will not benefit anyone in the future.

In a statement on Friday, Fitrat described the repeated use of such measures and what he called “failed experiences” as not logical.

On Thursday night, the United Nations Security Council extended for another year the mandate of the committee overseeing sanctions related to Afghanistan.

Fitrat, however, said the positions of China and Russia were worthy of appreciation, adding that the tangible progress and current realities in Afghanistan are not compatible with sanctions that were imposed during a period of crisis and have continued until now.

He stated that Afghanistan is on a path of progress and engagement with various countries and that security and stability are improving day by day.

Fitrat emphasized that under such circumstances, Afghanistan needs cooperation rather than the imposition or extension of sanctions on a daily basis.

He also called on Western countries to reconsider their policies and pursue constructive engagement with Afghanistan.