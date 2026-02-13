German firm keen to invest in Afghanistan’s mining sector

The German company Green International has expressed interest in investing in Afghanistan’s rich mineral resources, following a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

The discussion focused on opportunities in oil and gas extraction and processing, as well as solid and metallic mineral projects. Representatives of Green International highlighted their expertise and capacity to contribute to Afghanistan’s mining sector, aiming to attract further reputable international investors.

Meraj Mohammad Meraj, chief of staff of the Minister of Mines and Petroleum, welcomed the company’s interest, saying: “Afghanistan is a mineral-rich country. The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum encourages investment from all nations and will provide support and facilities to facilitate foreign investment.”

This engagement reflects the Afghan government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international partnerships and promote foreign investment, crucial for economic growth and development in the country’s natural resource sector.