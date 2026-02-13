Latest News
German firm keen to invest in Afghanistan’s mining sector
The German company Green International has expressed interest in investing in Afghanistan’s rich mineral resources, following a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.
The discussion focused on opportunities in oil and gas extraction and processing, as well as solid and metallic mineral projects. Representatives of Green International highlighted their expertise and capacity to contribute to Afghanistan’s mining sector, aiming to attract further reputable international investors.
Meraj Mohammad Meraj, chief of staff of the Minister of Mines and Petroleum, welcomed the company’s interest, saying: “Afghanistan is a mineral-rich country. The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum encourages investment from all nations and will provide support and facilities to facilitate foreign investment.”
This engagement reflects the Afghan government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international partnerships and promote foreign investment, crucial for economic growth and development in the country’s natural resource sector.
CSTO official warns Afghanistan-based militants pose major threat to regional stability
Andrey Serdyukov, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, has warned that militant groups based in Afghanistan pose a significant threat to regional security, with the potential to export terrorism to neighboring countries.
“The proliferation of radical ideologies and drug trafficking continues to pose serious challenges,” Serdyukov said during a news briefing.
He also highlighted that Western nations are actively seeking to expand their influence in the South Caucasus, a region he described as volatile due to unresolved conflicts and emerging geopolitical tensions. “This situation is particularly concerning, largely driven by Western efforts to establish a stronger presence in the South Caucasus,” he added.
Concluding his assessment, Serdyukov noted that the overall security situation across the CSTO’s area of responsibility remains tense and unpredictable. “As international relations continue to deteriorate, the risk of conflict is likely to grow,” he warned.
Regional countries have repeatedly expressed concern over militant threats originating from Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, however, has dismissed such claims, asserting that it will not allow Afghan territory to be used against any other nation.
Pakistan says it has not closed door on diplomacy, nor seeking war with Afghanistan
Amid tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Islamabad on Thursday renewed its call for the Islamic Emirate to take decisive action against militant groups operating from Afghan territory.
Speaking at his weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi stressed that Pakistan is neither closing the door on diplomacy nor opening the door to conflict between the two neighbouring nations.
“Diplomacy continues even in wars. Diplomacy continues even during skirmishes,” he remarked, adding that Pakistan wishes peace and prosperity for “our Afghan brothers and sisters.”
Referring to a recent report by the United Nations Security Council, Andrabi said the document strongly reinforces Pakistan’s longstanding concerns regarding the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the situation in Afghanistan.
“The report confirms Pakistan’s position that the TTP’s resurgence is linked to the post-2021 takeover by the Afghan interim government. This is an important document, and we are following up with the relevant UN bodies, Security Council members, and other international stakeholders,” he said.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly denied the presence of foreign militant groups in Afghanistan, arguing that it cannot be held responsible for Pakistan’s internal security challenges.
Three hurt jumping from building amid earthquake in Balkh
Local officials in Balkh province report that three people were injured in Mazar-e-Sharif after jumping from a building when an earthquake struck the city on Friday.
The quake occurred at around 2:42 a.m. and, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), had a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale.
Kamal Khan Zadran, spokesperson for the Balkh Provincial Public Health Department, said the injured individuals were taken to the Abu Ali Sina-e-Balkhi Regional Hospital, where their condition is reported to be improving.
The tremor was also felt in the provinces of Samangan, Jawzjan, Faryab, and Sar-e Pul. However, no reports of casualties or material damage have been received from those areas so far.
