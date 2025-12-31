IEA reports major achievements in diplomacy, security and development in 2025

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) achieved significant progress in 2025 across diplomacy, security, and development, according to spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

Diplomacy and International Relations

Mujahid stated that the IEA was formally recognized by Russia, and cabinet members—including deputy prime ministers and ministers—undertook 99 foreign trips to strengthen economic, trade, and diplomatic ties. These efforts reflect the Emirate’s commitment to expanding international cooperation and enhancing Afghanistan’s global standing.

Security Forces Training

The Ministry of Defense trained 181,084 security personnel last year. Additionally, 100,300 police officers completed specialized training in areas such as security, criminal investigation, border management, and logistics.

Construction and Water Management

Mujahid noted that nine major dams have been completed or are under construction, along with 341 small dams, aimed at improving water management nationwide.

Support for Addicts and Vulnerable Communities

A total of 35,228 drug addicts received rehabilitation and reintegration support, while 10,664 beggars in major cities were stabilized and provided with a cash grant of 2,000 AFN each to meet basic needs.

Return of Afghan Migrants

The spokesperson highlighted that 2.8 million Afghan migrants and citizens returned from abroad in 2025. Their repatriation was efficiently managed, with essential services provided and residential settlements being distributed to support returnees.

These achievements underscore the IEA’s efforts to advance diplomacy, strengthen security, manage natural resources, support vulnerable communities, and facilitate the safe return of Afghan migrants.