Communication channels between Islamabad and Kabul remain active, says Pakistan ambassador
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s allegations, asserting that Afghan territory will not be used against any country.
Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Mohammad Mudasir Tipu, has confirmed that communication channels between Islamabad and Kabul remain active, with ongoing negotiations aimed at addressing recent challenges between the two countries.
In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Tipu highlighted the region’s strategic importance and its economic and historical opportunities. “We seek to promote peace, development, and security in the region and are working to bring the people of both countries closer together,” he said.
The ambassador stressed that Pakistan’s primary concern is terrorism and the need for effective countermeasures, noting that the country suffered significant losses last year. He described these concerns as legitimate and justified.
Tipu also noted that Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister recently visited Kabul and held extensive talks with Afghan officials to address bilateral issues.
He concluded that enhanced cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan could lay the foundation for lasting peace and sustainable development in the region.
IEA reports major achievements in diplomacy, security and development in 2025
These achievements underscore the IEA’s efforts to advance diplomacy, strengthen security, manage natural resources, support vulnerable communities, and facilitate the safe return of Afghan migrants.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) achieved significant progress in 2025 across diplomacy, security, and development, according to spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.
Diplomacy and International Relations
Mujahid stated that the IEA was formally recognized by Russia, and cabinet members—including deputy prime ministers and ministers—undertook 99 foreign trips to strengthen economic, trade, and diplomatic ties. These efforts reflect the Emirate’s commitment to expanding international cooperation and enhancing Afghanistan’s global standing.
Security Forces Training
The Ministry of Defense trained 181,084 security personnel last year. Additionally, 100,300 police officers completed specialized training in areas such as security, criminal investigation, border management, and logistics.
Construction and Water Management
Mujahid noted that nine major dams have been completed or are under construction, along with 341 small dams, aimed at improving water management nationwide.
Support for Addicts and Vulnerable Communities
A total of 35,228 drug addicts received rehabilitation and reintegration support, while 10,664 beggars in major cities were stabilized and provided with a cash grant of 2,000 AFN each to meet basic needs.
Return of Afghan Migrants
The spokesperson highlighted that 2.8 million Afghan migrants and citizens returned from abroad in 2025. Their repatriation was efficiently managed, with essential services provided and residential settlements being distributed to support returnees.
Over 21 million Afghans need humanitarian aid in 2026: OCHA
The agency called on the international community to sustain and strengthen humanitarian support to prevent further deterioration and protect vulnerable communities across the country.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said nearly half of Afghanistan’s population—about 21.9 million people—will require humanitarian assistance in 2026, warning that the country remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.
In its 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP), released Tuesday, OCHA said the projected figure represents around 45 percent of the population. Humanitarian agencies aim to assist 17.5 million people next year, with funding requirements estimated at $1.71 billion.
In a statement posted on X, OCHA Afghanistan said that while overall humanitarian needs have slightly declined compared with previous years, conditions remain severe. The agency cited prolonged conflict, economic fragility, limited access to basic services, and the erosion of rights as major factors undermining people’s ability to cope.
OCHA said the crisis is being further compounded by worsening food insecurity, large-scale cross-border returns, climate-driven droughts, recurring natural disasters, and the systematic exclusion of women and girls from public life.
The warning comes as the United States announced a $2 billion pledge for United Nations humanitarian programs on Tuesday, saying future funding would be conditional and limited to 17 countries, including Haiti, Syria, and Sudan. Afghanistan and Yemen were excluded.
U.S. officials said Washington has evidence that UN funds in Afghanistan were diverted to the Islamic Emirate and stressed that U.S. taxpayer money would not be allowed to reach designated terrorist groups.
Humanitarian organizations have warned that the funding restrictions could deepen a global aid shortfall, already forcing the closure of maternal and child health clinics in Afghanistan and cuts to food assistance for displaced populations elsewhere. The United Nations has warned that global child mortality rates could rise after years of decline.
Transport minister Akhundzada heads to Oman
Hamidullah Akhundzada, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, traveled to Oman on Tuesday at the head of a delegation.
The transport ministry said in a statement that Akhundzada and his accompanying delegation will meet with several high-ranking Omani officials to hold productive sessions on strengthening and developing air and ground transportation.
During this visit, in addition to expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries, discussions will also take place on several important issues in the fields of transport and aviation.
