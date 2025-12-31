Communication channels between Islamabad and Kabul remain active, says Pakistan ambassador

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Mohammad Mudasir Tipu, has confirmed that communication channels between Islamabad and Kabul remain active, with ongoing negotiations aimed at addressing recent challenges between the two countries.

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Tipu highlighted the region’s strategic importance and its economic and historical opportunities. “We seek to promote peace, development, and security in the region and are working to bring the people of both countries closer together,” he said.

The ambassador stressed that Pakistan’s primary concern is terrorism and the need for effective countermeasures, noting that the country suffered significant losses last year. He described these concerns as legitimate and justified.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s allegations, asserting that Afghan territory will not be used against any country.

Tipu also noted that Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister recently visited Kabul and held extensive talks with Afghan officials to address bilateral issues.

He concluded that enhanced cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan could lay the foundation for lasting peace and sustainable development in the region.