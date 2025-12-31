Latest News
Over 21 million Afghans need humanitarian aid in 2026: OCHA
The agency called on the international community to sustain and strengthen humanitarian support to prevent further deterioration and protect vulnerable communities across the country.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said nearly half of Afghanistan’s population—about 21.9 million people—will require humanitarian assistance in 2026, warning that the country remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.
In its 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP), released Tuesday, OCHA said the projected figure represents around 45 percent of the population. Humanitarian agencies aim to assist 17.5 million people next year, with funding requirements estimated at $1.71 billion.
In a statement posted on X, OCHA Afghanistan said that while overall humanitarian needs have slightly declined compared with previous years, conditions remain severe. The agency cited prolonged conflict, economic fragility, limited access to basic services, and the erosion of rights as major factors undermining people’s ability to cope.
OCHA said the crisis is being further compounded by worsening food insecurity, large-scale cross-border returns, climate-driven droughts, recurring natural disasters, and the systematic exclusion of women and girls from public life.
The warning comes as the United States announced a $2 billion pledge for United Nations humanitarian programs on Tuesday, saying future funding would be conditional and limited to 17 countries, including Haiti, Syria, and Sudan. Afghanistan and Yemen were excluded.
U.S. officials said Washington has evidence that UN funds in Afghanistan were diverted to the Islamic Emirate and stressed that U.S. taxpayer money would not be allowed to reach designated terrorist groups.
Humanitarian organizations have warned that the funding restrictions could deepen a global aid shortfall, already forcing the closure of maternal and child health clinics in Afghanistan and cuts to food assistance for displaced populations elsewhere. The United Nations has warned that global child mortality rates could rise after years of decline.
Transport minister Akhundzada heads to Oman
Hamidullah Akhundzada, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, traveled to Oman on Tuesday at the head of a delegation.
The transport ministry said in a statement that Akhundzada and his accompanying delegation will meet with several high-ranking Omani officials to hold productive sessions on strengthening and developing air and ground transportation.
During this visit, in addition to expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries, discussions will also take place on several important issues in the fields of transport and aviation.
Iran eager in connecting to China through development of Afghanistan’s railway: Ali Zakari
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met on Tuesday in Kabul with Jabbar Ali Zakari, Head of Iran’s Railway Authority, and his accompanying delegation to discuss economic relations, trade, and the expansion of cooperation in the railway sector between Kabul and Tehran.
In a statement issued by the deputy PM’s office, Zakari said that Tehran is interested in developing the railway network through Afghanistan to connect with China, and, by utilizing Afghanistan’s strategic location, link China to Europe.
He proposed that, in order to advance this goal, a joint committee should be established and discussions held with relevant companies.
During the meeting, Baradar said that about three years ago he had discussed the value and significance of this project with Iran’s Vice President and had provided the necessary information regarding its economic importance.
Baradar added that a joint committee should be formed as soon as possible and that practical work on the project should commence without delay.
Flash floods in Farah leave one dead, 4 injured
At least one person was killed and four others were injured after overnight flash floods and storms hit parts of western Afghanistan’s Farah province, local officials said on Tuesday.
The floods affected several districts, including Gulistan, Farahrod, Bala Buluk, Khaksafid, and Bakwa, according to Mohammad Israel Sayar, head of the provincial department for combating natural disasters. He said four small vehicles were destroyed in the flooding, while rescue operations are continuing to reach stranded residents.
Sayar added that emergency supplies, including food, tents, and blankets, have been prepared for up to 1,500 affected families.
Farah Governor Mohammad Hafiz Mujahid addressed an emergency meeting of provincial officials, stressing that protecting the lives of citizens is a shared responsibility. He urged authorities to collect accurate data and carry out comprehensive assessments to ensure an effective emergency response.
Officials said damage assessments are ongoing as rescue teams continue operations in affected areas.
