IEA supreme leader stresses enforcement of Sharia law and sincere public service
Hamdullah Fitrat said Akhundzada delivered the remarks during a three-day reform seminar held in Kandahar, attended by officials from various ministries and government institutions.
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Hibatullah Akhundzada, has emphasized the need for strict implementation of Sharia law and the need for sincere public service by government officials, according to a statement from the group’s deputy spokesperson.
During his address, the IEA leader stressed that the laws of the Islamic Emirate are derived from Islamic teachings and are not based on the views or opinions of a limited number of individuals. He underscored that all state affairs must be conducted in accordance with Sharia principles to strengthen the governing system.
Fitrat added that Akhundzada also highlighted the responsibility of the government to protect the rights of vulnerable groups, including orphans, widows, people with disabilities, the poor, migrants, and prisoners. He described providing services and education for these groups as a core duty of the state.
The IEA leader further urged officials to serve the public with sincerity, compassion, and integrity, calling on them to pay close attention to the needs and concerns of the population and to carry out their duties in line with Islamic law.
Russia calls for broad engagement with Afghan authorities
Russia has urged the international community to adopt a comprehensive and non-politicized approach toward Afghanistan, emphasizing dialogue, regional cooperation, and practical support to stabilize the country and prevent further security deterioration.
Speaking at a recent UN Security Council meeting, Russia’s Permanent Representative, Vassily Nebenzia, said that contrary to Western predictions following the withdrawal of foreign troops, Afghanistan did not collapse. He argued that despite ongoing sanctions, Afghan authorities are making efforts to address long-standing challenges and pursue regional cooperation aimed at building a self-reliant state, though he acknowledged the process would take time and require international support.
Nebenzia said Russia continues to back the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and supports initiatives such as the Doha Process, which promotes engagement with the Islamic Emirate and Afghanistan’s gradual reintegration into global affairs. He stressed that constructive dialogue with the Afghan authorities is essential and warned against what he described as pressure, ultimatums, or sanctions-driven approaches, saying these could harden positions and undermine UN efforts on the ground.
The Russian envoy said regional players, including members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), share the view that engagement is the only viable path forward.
He also called for progress on unfreezing Afghan assets and expanding development assistance, warning that failure to do so could lead to a further drawdown of the UN presence in the country.
On security, Nebenzia expressed concern about ongoing terrorist threats, particularly from Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), also known as Daesh, noting that the group continues to receive external funding and recruit foreign fighters, including individuals with combat experience from Syria and Iraq.
He also raised alarm over uncertainty surrounding weapons left behind by NATO forces and warned of the growing production of synthetic drugs, which he said is closely linked to terrorism.
Nebenzia said Russia supports dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan amid rising tensions linked to militant activity, urging both sides to expand cooperation, especially on counterterrorism.
He also highlighted the worsening socio-economic situation in Afghanistan and praised humanitarian agencies for continuing their work despite funding cuts. Russia, he said, remains engaged in providing assistance and expanding cooperation with Afghanistan in political, security, and economic fields.
The Russian envoy reiterated Moscow’s support for the rights of all Afghans and the formation of an inclusive government, calling for respect for fundamental freedoms, including access to education and employment, without discrimination.
Nebenzia concluded by urging the UN to engage with Afghanistan’s “real authorities” to help resolve the country’s challenges and support its reintegration into the international community.
Afghanistan’s public health minister begins official visit to India
Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, Noor Jalal Jalali, has embarked on an official visit to India at the invitation of the Indian government, leading a delegation from the ministry.
In a statement, the Ministry of Public Health said the visit is aimed at strengthening health cooperation between the two countries, promoting the exchange of expertise, and coordinating joint health programs.
During the trip, Jalali is expected to hold meetings with Indian officials, particularly those from the health sector, and take part in a series of pre-arranged engagements.
Discussions will focus on capacity building for Afghan health workers, the import of standard medicines to Afghanistan, access to medical equipment, and other areas of cooperation.
The ministry said the visit is intended to open a new chapter in health collaboration between Afghanistan and India, with a focus on improving healthcare services and professional development.
Envoys meet in Tehran, urge Kabul and Islamabad to resolve disputes through dialogue
The special representatives reviewed political and security developments in Afghanistan and emphasized the importance of a region-centered approach to addressing the country’s challenges.
Special envoys on Afghanistan from Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan met in Tehran this week and voiced support for efforts aimed at easing rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
They also called on both sides to resolve their differences through talks.
In a joint statement, the envoys expressed readiness to help strengthen initiatives that promote dialogue and urged Kabul and Islamabad to return to negotiations and settle disputes through diplomatic means.
The meeting also reiterated opposition to any foreign military presence in Afghanistan and stressed the responsibility of the international community to lift sanctions and release Afghanistan’s frozen assets.
Envoys reviewed the latest political and security developments in Afghanistan and emphasized the importance of regional convergence and a region-centered approach to addressing the country’s challenges.
The statement underlined the need to strengthen stability in Afghanistan and said participating countries stand ready to provide assistance if requested by the Afghan side.
They also highlighted the importance of continued economic cooperation and regional engagement to support long-term stability and development.
