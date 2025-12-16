Envoys meet in Tehran, urge Kabul and Islamabad to resolve disputes through dialogue

Special envoys on Afghanistan from Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan met in Tehran this week and voiced support for efforts aimed at easing rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

They also called on both sides to resolve their differences through talks.

In a joint statement, the envoys expressed readiness to help strengthen initiatives that promote dialogue and urged Kabul and Islamabad to return to negotiations and settle disputes through diplomatic means.

The meeting also reiterated opposition to any foreign military presence in Afghanistan and stressed the responsibility of the international community to lift sanctions and release Afghanistan’s frozen assets.

Envoys reviewed the latest political and security developments in Afghanistan and emphasized the importance of regional convergence and a region-centered approach to addressing the country’s challenges.

The statement underlined the need to strengthen stability in Afghanistan and said participating countries stand ready to provide assistance if requested by the Afghan side.

They also highlighted the importance of continued economic cooperation and regional engagement to support long-term stability and development.