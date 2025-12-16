ILO training supports recovery and reintegration for former drug users in Afghanistan

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has provided business and vocational skills training to 150 former drug users in Afghanistan, supporting their recovery and helping them move toward economic self-reliance.

The initiative was implemented under the Recovery to Empowerment: Entrepreneurship and Employment Initiatives (REE-EEI) South-eastern Project 2025 and reached 150 participants—75 women and 75 men—through entrepreneurship and technical training tailored to market needs.

The courses were conducted in Logar and Ghazni provinces during September and October 2025.

According to the ILO, the programme aimed to help participants rebuild their lives by improving employability and income-generating opportunities. One female participant described the training as “a turning point,” saying it offered a chance to reconnect with family, reintegrate into society and establish small businesses to support loved ones.

Women took part in the Gender and Entrepreneurship Together Ahead (GET Ahead) programme, while men attended Generate Your Business Idea (GYBI) and Start Your Business (SYB) courses.

All participants developed business plans, with the top 60 candidates—30 women and 30 men—set to be referred to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for seed funding and follow-up support, including financial literacy training and business coaching.

In addition to entrepreneurship training, the REE-EEI project is enhancing access to wage employment. A market assessment across three south-eastern provinces identified high-demand sectors, leading to the enrolment of 110 treated drug users—60 women and 50 men—in vocational training programmes such as handicrafts, mobile phone repair, electrical work, solar installation, motorcycle repair and tailoring.

Funded by the Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan (STFA), the initiative contributes to relapse prevention, economic resilience and social inclusion.

Tite Habiyakare, ILO Senior Coordinator for Afghanistan, said the programme highlights the link between recovery and economic empowerment, noting that equipping former drug users with skills and opportunities helps them rebuild their futures while strengthening community resilience.