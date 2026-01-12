Latest News
IEA’s Supreme Leader issues decree on jurisdiction of specialized court for usurped lands
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has issued a decree clarifying the exclusive jurisdiction of the specialized court for usurped lands.
The decree emphasizes that no other government ministries or departments are authorized to handle cases related to usurped lands.
According to Article One of the decree, all matters involving usurped lands, public grazing lands, and waqf lands (charitable endowment land) fall solely under the specialized court’s authority. Other government departments are explicitly barred from intervening in such cases.
Article Two outlines the procedure for citizens who have complaints regarding the Commission for the Prevention of Land Usurpation and Recovery, or the technical committees responsible for identifying and verifying usurped lands. Individuals may submit their complaints in writing directly to the specialized court for resolution.
The decree also prohibits ministries and other government departments from receiving complaints or requesting information from the Commission or provincial technical committees. Any attempts by these departments to intervene after the decree’s issuance will be considered unauthorized.
Latest News
Afghan student found dead in India
The body of an Afghan student was discovered late Saturday night in his apartment in Gujarat state, India.
The student, Bainullah Ziya, 34, was studying for a PhD at the Department of Architecture at MS University and was living in a residential apartment in the Fatehgunj area, Vadodara city, Times of India reported.
Indian police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Officials suspect suicide, but the reasons behind the alleged act are still unknown.
Sayajigunj police said they are also examining Ziya’s mobile phone to gather clues about the incident.
Friends of Ziya said they had knocked on his apartment door on Saturday but received no response. When the police opened the door, they found his body lying inside the room.
Ziya had been living in Vadodara for the past two years while pursuing his studies in architecture.
Local authorities said the investigation into the exact cause of death is ongoing, and final results will be shared after completion of the legal process.
Latest News
KP chief minister questions Pakistan’s claims of militants operating from Afghanistan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has questioned the Pakistani government’s claim that militants are using Afghan soil to carry out attacks against Pakistan, calling for evidence to support the allegation.
Afridi said that if militants were indeed operating from Afghanistan, it was unclear why other neighboring countries of Afghanistan were not raising similar complaints. He argued that such claims should be backed by clear and verifiable proof.
The chief minister also pointed to the extensive resources spent on fencing the Durand Line, noting that authorities had repeatedly assured the public that the barrier would prevent militants from crossing into Pakistan.
His remarks come amid renewed tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, with Pakistan frequently accusing militant groups of launching attacks from across the border—allegations that Afghanistan’s authorities have repeatedly denied.
Latest News
