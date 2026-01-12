Latest News
KP chief minister questions Pakistan’s claims of militants operating from Afghanistan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has questioned the Pakistani government’s claim that militants are using Afghan soil to carry out attacks against Pakistan, calling for evidence to support the allegation.
Afridi said that if militants were indeed operating from Afghanistan, it was unclear why other neighboring countries of Afghanistan were not raising similar complaints. He argued that such claims should be backed by clear and verifiable proof.
The chief minister also pointed to the extensive resources spent on fencing the Durand Line, noting that authorities had repeatedly assured the public that the barrier would prevent militants from crossing into Pakistan.
His remarks come amid renewed tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, with Pakistan frequently accusing militant groups of launching attacks from across the border—allegations that Afghanistan’s authorities have repeatedly denied.
Latest News
IEA’s Supreme Leader issues decree on jurisdiction of specialized court for usurped lands
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has issued a decree clarifying the exclusive jurisdiction of the specialized court for usurped lands.
The decree emphasizes that no other government ministries or departments are authorized to handle cases related to usurped lands.
According to Article One of the decree, all matters involving usurped lands, public grazing lands, and waqf lands (charitable endowment land) fall solely under the specialized court’s authority. Other government departments are explicitly barred from intervening in such cases.
Article Two outlines the procedure for citizens who have complaints regarding the Commission for the Prevention of Land Usurpation and Recovery, or the technical committees responsible for identifying and verifying usurped lands. Individuals may submit their complaints in writing directly to the specialized court for resolution.
The decree also prohibits ministries and other government departments from receiving complaints or requesting information from the Commission or provincial technical committees. Any attempts by these departments to intervene after the decree’s issuance will be considered unauthorized.
Latest News
Saar: Origins and consequences of poverty in Afghanistan discussed
Business
UN warns only 11% of Afghan returnees have found employment
In a report released on Sunday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said many returnees continue to face serious obstacles to resettlement and livelihoods.
The United Nations has warned that returning to Afghanistan does not guarantee successful reintegration, with new figures showing that only 11 percent of Afghan returnees have been able to find jobs.
In a report released on Sunday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said many returnees continue to face serious obstacles to resettlement and livelihoods.
According to the assessment, one in four returnees has been unable to settle in their intended place of residence, while more than half lack essential documentation, severely restricting access to basic services and employment opportunities.
The report found that 25 percent of returnees have been unable to return to their original districts or areas of origin. Economic pressures remain acute, with 56 percent of heads of returnee households reporting they are unable to meet their families’ basic needs.
Employment remains a major challenge. The IOM said 35 percent of heads of returnee households and 36 percent of single returnees have not been able to secure work, raising concerns over long-term stability and sustainable livelihoods for those returning.
The findings come as the Islamic Emirate reports that around 1.8 million Afghan migrants returned to the country in 2025. International organizations, however, warn that without improved access to jobs, documentation and essential services, large-scale returns risk worsening Afghanistan’s already fragile humanitarian and economic situation.
IEA’s Supreme Leader issues decree on jurisdiction of specialized court for usurped lands
KP chief minister questions Pakistan’s claims of militants operating from Afghanistan
Gold edges past $4,600/oz as Powell-Trump rift stokes safe-haven demand
Trump says he will talk to Musk about restoring internet in Iran
Tahawol: Iran’s ongoing crisis and its consequences discussed
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Tahawol: Iran’s ongoing crisis and its consequences discussed
Saar: Origins and consequences of poverty in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UNICEF’s call for supporting Afghan children’s education
Saar: Discussion on ongoing protests in Iran
Tawsia: Boost in Afghanistan’s imports and exports discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
-
Latest News2 days ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan says diplomatic channels with Afghanistan open, seeks written assurances against terrorism
-
Sport5 days ago
Vietnam and Saudi Arabia off to winning starts at AFC U23 Asian Cup
-
Business4 days ago
Air cargo seen as key to boosting Indo-Afghan trade via Amritsar airport
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan–Afghanistan bilateral trade plunges 53% in first half of fiscal year
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah moves forward with exit from Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Health Ministry holds meeting on halting medicine imports from Pakistan