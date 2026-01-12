KP chief minister questions Pakistan’s claims of militants operating from Afghanistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has questioned the Pakistani government’s claim that militants are using Afghan soil to carry out attacks against Pakistan, calling for evidence to support the allegation.

Afridi said that if militants were indeed operating from Afghanistan, it was unclear why other neighboring countries of Afghanistan were not raising similar complaints. He argued that such claims should be backed by clear and verifiable proof.

The chief minister also pointed to the extensive resources spent on fencing the Durand Line, noting that authorities had repeatedly assured the public that the barrier would prevent militants from crossing into Pakistan.

His remarks come amid renewed tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, with Pakistan frequently accusing militant groups of launching attacks from across the border—allegations that Afghanistan’s authorities have repeatedly denied.