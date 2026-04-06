International Sports
IPL 2026: Lucknow hold nerve in final over to defeat Sunrisers
The match went down to the wire, with Sunriser’s bowlers applying pressure in the death overs through tight lines and clever variations.
Lucknow Super Giants edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Sunday, completing a tense run chase in the final over to register a crucial early-season win.
Batting first, Sunrisers posted a competitive total built around a fluent innings from Heinrich Klaasen, who once again demonstrated his ability to accelerate in the middle overs. He found support from the top order, helping the hosts set what looked like a defendable target on a surface offering some assistance to bowlers.
In response, Lucknow’s chase was steady rather than explosive. Early wickets threatened to derail their innings, but captain Rishabh Pant played a composed and calculated knock, anchoring the innings while rotating strike effectively.
Nicholas Pooran provided a late surge with some aggressive hitting, shifting momentum back in Lucknow’s favour.
The match went down to the wire, with Sunriser’s bowlers applying pressure in the death overs through tight lines and clever variations. However, Lucknow kept their composure, finding the boundaries when needed to cross the line with just one delivery remaining.
The win gives Lucknow Super Giants valuable momentum in the opening phase of the tournament, while Sunrisers Hyderabad will take positives from their batting performance but look to tighten their execution at the death.
Focus now moves to Monday’s fixture which sees Kolkata Knight Riders face Punjab Kings in what is expected to be a high-tempo contest.
Kolkata’s strength lies in their all-round depth, with power hitters and a varied bowling attack capable of adapting to different conditions. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be banking on their explosive top order and improved bowling unit to deliver a more complete performance.
Both teams are still shaping their combinations, making this an important match for building rhythm and consistency as the league stage progresses.
Fans across Afghanistan can follow every moment of the IPL live on Ariana Television Network, which holds exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament.
Viewers are also encouraged to stay connected via the social media platforms of Ariana Television and Ariana News for updated match schedules, live coverage details, highlights, and breaking IPL news throughout the season.
International Sports
Amnesty International raises alarm over deportations, protests ahead of FIFA World Cup
The rights watchdog said the situation is most acute in the US under President Donald Trump, where it says a “human rights emergency” is unfolding due to aggressive immigration enforcement policies.
A new report released on Monday, 30 March, by Amnesty International has warned that the 2026 FIFA World Cup could expose millions of fans to serious human rights risks, particularly in the United States, where the majority of matches will be held.
The report, titled Humanity Must Win: Defending rights, tackling repression at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlights concerns across all three host nations—United States, Canada and Mexico—including threats to freedom of expression, peaceful protest, and the safety of local communities.
According to Amnesty International, the situation is most acute in the United States under President Donald Trump, where it says a “human rights emergency” is unfolding due to aggressive immigration enforcement policies.
The organization cited mass detentions, arbitrary arrests, and widespread deportations carried out by agencies such as US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and US Customs and Border Protection.
Amnesty International’s Head of Economic and Social Justice, Steve Cockburn, said more than 500,000 people were deported from the United States in 2025 alone, warning that the erosion of due process has created “a climate of fear” that could affect both residents and visiting fans during the tournament.
The report also raises concerns about the impact of these policies on World Cup host cities, noting that local authorities in cities such as Dallas, Houston and Miami have entered agreements with federal immigration agencies, increasing the risk of racial profiling and undermining trust in law enforcement.
In addition, Amnesty International highlighted previous federal deployments of thousands of National Guard troops to Los Angeles in response to protests against immigration raids, warning that similar measures during the World Cup could threaten civil liberties.
Beyond the United States, the report points to risks in the other host countries. In Mexico, the deployment of around 100,000 security personnel—including military forces—has raised fears that protests could be suppressed, particularly by activists planning demonstrations linked to disappearances and social justice issues in Mexico City.
In Canada, Amnesty International warned that preparations for the tournament could worsen an already deepening housing crisis, citing concerns that people experiencing homelessness may be displaced, echoing the legacy of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.
The organization also flagged travel restrictions that could prevent fans from several countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Haiti, Iran and Senegal, from entering the United States, alongside proposals for intrusive screening measures such as social media vetting.
Amnesty International further warned that restrictions on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly across all three host nations could undermine the inclusive spirit of the tournament. It noted that protests—often a feature of global sporting events—risk being repressed, with recent examples including crackdowns on demonstrations in North America.
With just weeks to go before the tournament begins, Amnesty International urged FIFA and host governments to take immediate action to safeguard human rights.
“This World Cup is no longer the ‘medium risk’ tournament that FIFA once judged it to be,” said Cockburn.
“Urgent steps are needed to ensure fans, players, workers and communities are protected, and that the tournament lives up to its promise of being safe, inclusive and respectful of human rights,” he said.
Amnesty International added that while FIFA stands to generate record revenues from the competition, the rights and safety of those involved must remain at the centre of the event.
International Sports
Mumbai Indians outclass KKR in high-scoring IPL thriller
Mumbai chased down a daunting target with six wickets to spare, thanks to outstanding batting performances from Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma, who dominated the chase and thrilled the home crowd.
The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) produced a thrilling contest on Sunday, March 29, as Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a high-scoring encounter at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
Mumbai chased down a daunting target with six wickets to spare, thanks to outstanding batting performances from Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma, who dominated the chase and thrilled the home crowd.
Despite KKR posting a massive total, Mumbai’s batting lineup showed composure and attacking intent to seal one of the most entertaining matches of the early IPL season.
The tournament continues today, March 30, with another exciting fixture as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The match is expected to draw huge attention, with both teams featuring star-studded lineups and looking to build early momentum in the competition.
Fans in Afghanistan can watch every match of the tournament live as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) holds exclusive broadcast rights for the IPL in the country.
Cricket lovers can follow Ariana Television and Ariana News social media pages for live coverage, highlights, and the latest updates throughout the tournament.
International Sports
Kohli shines as RCB open IPL title defence with dominant win
Playing his first match since January, Kohli anchored the chase with a composed 69 not out off 38 balls, guiding Bengaluru to 203-4 in just 15.4 overs in pursuit of a daunting 202-run target.
Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten half-century as Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their Indian Premier League title defence with an emphatic six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Playing his first match since January, Kohli anchored the chase with a composed 69 not out off 38 balls, guiding Bengaluru to 203-4 in just 15.4 overs in pursuit of a daunting 202-run target.
He was well supported by Devdutt Padikkal, who blasted 61 from 26 deliveries, and captain Rajat Patidar, who added a quickfire 31 off 12 balls. England’s Phil Salt contributed just eight runs but made a significant impact in the field with a stunning one-handed diving catch.
Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a competitive 201-9, powered by Ishan Kishan’s explosive 80 off 38 balls. However, his dismissal in the 16th over—courtesy of Salt’s brilliance on the boundary—halted their momentum on a batting-friendly surface.
New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy impressed on debut for Bengaluru, returning figures of 3-22, while England left-armer David Payne claimed 2-35 in his first IPL outing for Hyderabad.
Bengaluru’s chase set a new benchmark as the fastest successful pursuit of a 200-plus total in IPL history. Kohli also extended his record for the most 50-plus scores in successful run chases in the tournament.
In other IPL developments, several England players are featuring in this year’s competition. Jos Buttler returns to Gujarat Titans alongside Tom Banton and Luke Wood, while Jofra Archer is back with Rajasthan Royals. Will Jacks joins Mumbai Indians, and Liam Livingstone and Brydon Carse are part of the Sunrisers squad.
The IPL continues today, Sunday March 29, with a blockbuster clash as Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in what promises to be an early-season test for both sides.
Five-time champions Mumbai will look to assert dominance at home, with key players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah expected to lead the charge, while Kolkata will rely on their explosive lineup featuring Andre Russell to make a strong statement.
With both teams aiming to build early momentum in IPL 2026, fans can expect a high-intensity contest packed with big hitting and crucial breakthroughs.
Fans in Afghanistan can catch all the IPL 2026 action live, as Ariana Radio and Television Network holds exclusive broadcast rights across the country.
Viewers can tune in daily to Ariana Television for live coverage, and follow Ariana Television and Ariana News across social media platforms for the latest updates and highlights.
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