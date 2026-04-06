IPL 2026: Lucknow hold nerve in final over to defeat Sunrisers

Lucknow Super Giants edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Sunday, completing a tense run chase in the final over to register a crucial early-season win.

Batting first, Sunrisers posted a competitive total built around a fluent innings from Heinrich Klaasen, who once again demonstrated his ability to accelerate in the middle overs. He found support from the top order, helping the hosts set what looked like a defendable target on a surface offering some assistance to bowlers.

In response, Lucknow’s chase was steady rather than explosive. Early wickets threatened to derail their innings, but captain Rishabh Pant played a composed and calculated knock, anchoring the innings while rotating strike effectively.

Nicholas Pooran provided a late surge with some aggressive hitting, shifting momentum back in Lucknow’s favour.

The match went down to the wire, with Sunriser’s bowlers applying pressure in the death overs through tight lines and clever variations. However, Lucknow kept their composure, finding the boundaries when needed to cross the line with just one delivery remaining.

The win gives Lucknow Super Giants valuable momentum in the opening phase of the tournament, while Sunrisers Hyderabad will take positives from their batting performance but look to tighten their execution at the death.

Focus now moves to Monday’s fixture which sees Kolkata Knight Riders face Punjab Kings in what is expected to be a high-tempo contest.

Kolkata’s strength lies in their all-round depth, with power hitters and a varied bowling attack capable of adapting to different conditions. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be banking on their explosive top order and improved bowling unit to deliver a more complete performance.

Both teams are still shaping their combinations, making this an important match for building rhythm and consistency as the league stage progresses.

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