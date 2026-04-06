Afghan community in California condemns Pakistani strikes amid growing global protests

Members of the Afghan diaspora in the United States have joined a widening wave of international condemnation over recent Pakistani military strikes on Afghan territory, as tensions along the disputed Durand Line continue to escalate.

A group of Afghan citizens in Sacramento gathered this week to denounce the attacks, describing them as a violation of sovereignty and a threat to civilian lives. Participants issued a formal resolution calling on the international community to investigate the strikes and hold those responsible accountable.

Speakers at the event warned that continued military action risks deepening instability in the region, urging global leaders to take the situation seriously and push for measures to prevent further escalation.

The gathering in California follows a series of protests held last week by Afghan communities in Europe, highlighting growing concern among the diaspora over the deteriorating security situation.

In London, hundreds of demonstrators marched through central streets, chanting slogans against the strikes and calling for urgent international intervention.

Protesters pointed to rising civilian casualties in eastern Afghanistan and warned that repeated shelling along the Durand Line could further destabilize already fragile local communities.

Meanwhile, in Oslo, members of the Afghan community gathered outside the Norwegian Parliament to voice similar concerns. Organizers said a formal resolution was submitted to national authorities, as well as to the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, urging immediate steps to halt the violence and ensure civilian protection.

The demonstrations come amid renewed tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, where cross-Durand Line clashes and artillery exchanges have periodically flared. Analysts warn that without sustained diplomatic engagement, the situation risks escalating into a broader security crisis with far-reaching regional implications.