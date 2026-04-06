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Afghan community in California condemns Pakistani strikes amid growing global protests
The gathering in California follows a series of protests held last week by Afghan communities in Europe, highlighting growing concern among the diaspora over the deteriorating security situation.
Members of the Afghan diaspora in the United States have joined a widening wave of international condemnation over recent Pakistani military strikes on Afghan territory, as tensions along the disputed Durand Line continue to escalate.
A group of Afghan citizens in Sacramento gathered this week to denounce the attacks, describing them as a violation of sovereignty and a threat to civilian lives. Participants issued a formal resolution calling on the international community to investigate the strikes and hold those responsible accountable.
Speakers at the event warned that continued military action risks deepening instability in the region, urging global leaders to take the situation seriously and push for measures to prevent further escalation.
The gathering in California follows a series of protests held last week by Afghan communities in Europe, highlighting growing concern among the diaspora over the deteriorating security situation.
In London, hundreds of demonstrators marched through central streets, chanting slogans against the strikes and calling for urgent international intervention.
Protesters pointed to rising civilian casualties in eastern Afghanistan and warned that repeated shelling along the Durand Line could further destabilize already fragile local communities.
Meanwhile, in Oslo, members of the Afghan community gathered outside the Norwegian Parliament to voice similar concerns. Organizers said a formal resolution was submitted to national authorities, as well as to the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, urging immediate steps to halt the violence and ensure civilian protection.
The demonstrations come amid renewed tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, where cross-Durand Line clashes and artillery exchanges have periodically flared. Analysts warn that without sustained diplomatic engagement, the situation risks escalating into a broader security crisis with far-reaching regional implications.
International Sports
IPL 2026: Lucknow hold nerve in final over to defeat Sunrisers
The match went down to the wire, with Sunriser’s bowlers applying pressure in the death overs through tight lines and clever variations.
Lucknow Super Giants edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Sunday, completing a tense run chase in the final over to register a crucial early-season win.
Batting first, Sunrisers posted a competitive total built around a fluent innings from Heinrich Klaasen, who once again demonstrated his ability to accelerate in the middle overs. He found support from the top order, helping the hosts set what looked like a defendable target on a surface offering some assistance to bowlers.
In response, Lucknow’s chase was steady rather than explosive. Early wickets threatened to derail their innings, but captain Rishabh Pant played a composed and calculated knock, anchoring the innings while rotating strike effectively.
Nicholas Pooran provided a late surge with some aggressive hitting, shifting momentum back in Lucknow’s favour.
The match went down to the wire, with Sunriser’s bowlers applying pressure in the death overs through tight lines and clever variations. However, Lucknow kept their composure, finding the boundaries when needed to cross the line with just one delivery remaining.
The win gives Lucknow Super Giants valuable momentum in the opening phase of the tournament, while Sunrisers Hyderabad will take positives from their batting performance but look to tighten their execution at the death.
Focus now moves to Monday’s fixture which sees Kolkata Knight Riders face Punjab Kings in what is expected to be a high-tempo contest.
Kolkata’s strength lies in their all-round depth, with power hitters and a varied bowling attack capable of adapting to different conditions. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be banking on their explosive top order and improved bowling unit to deliver a more complete performance.
Both teams are still shaping their combinations, making this an important match for building rhythm and consistency as the league stage progresses.
Fans across Afghanistan can follow every moment of the IPL live on Ariana Television Network, which holds exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament.
Viewers are also encouraged to stay connected via the social media platforms of Ariana Television and Ariana News for updated match schedules, live coverage details, highlights, and breaking IPL news throughout the season.
Latest News
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Latest News
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
On the issue of Pakistan, Muttaqi reiterated Afghanistan’s commitment to resolving bilateral issues through dialogue and diplomacy, while safeguarding its sovereignty.
In a significant step towards regional cooperation, Afghanistan hosted the first-ever Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue on Sunday. The high-level event took place in Kabul, bringing together key representatives from five Central Asian nations—Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan. The dialogue, initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, aims to establish a multilateral political mechanism to foster diplomatic coordination, enhance economic cooperation, and promote connectivity across the region.
Key Themes of the Dialogue
The meeting, which marked an important milestone in regional diplomacy, was inaugurated by Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan. In his address, he expressed his satisfaction at hosting such a crucial gathering, emphasizing the platform’s role in advancing mutual trust, stability, and regional collaboration.
“The dialogue aims to enhance political dialogue, promote economic integration, and strengthen diplomatic coordination between Afghanistan and Central Asia,” said Muttaqi. “It will also focus on exploring opportunities for cooperation in key areas such as trade, transit, and regional connectivity.”
Historical Ties and Shared Challenges
Muttaqi took the opportunity to highlight the deep historical, cultural, and geographical bonds between Afghanistan and the Central Asian nations. He referenced the region’s rich intellectual and cultural history, pointing to influential figures such as Imam Abu Hanifa, Imam Bukhari, and other notable scholars and thinkers from the region who have contributed to a shared heritage.
He underscored that the current narrative between Afghanistan and Central Asia is one of opportunity and cooperation, rather than confrontation. “Our collective aim is to address regional challenges in a coordinated manner to achieve prosperity, stability, and development,” he said.
Regional Context and Afghanistan’s Role
The foreign minister also highlighted Afghanistan’s role in a rapidly changing global context, where geopolitical shifts and regional challenges are reshaping the international landscape. He stressed the need for Afghanistan and Central Asia to navigate these challenges together, particularly in relation to the ongoing security dynamics in West Asia.
On the issue of Pakistan, Muttaqi reiterated Afghanistan’s commitment to resolving bilateral issues through dialogue and diplomacy, while safeguarding its sovereignty. “Afghanistan seeks peaceful resolutions based on mutual respect and dialogue, but we also retain the right to protect our territorial integrity,” he added.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Policy and Achievements
Outlining the key principles of Afghanistan’s foreign policy, Muttaqi emphasized the importance of balance, economic cooperation, and good neighborly relations. He noted that Afghanistan’s foreign policy framework has been centered on strengthening ties with its neighbors, particularly Central Asia, to foster regional stability and development.
Among Afghanistan’s notable achievements in recent years, he pointed to the establishment of a stable Islamic governance system, the elimination of widespread corruption, and the near-complete eradication of narcotics cultivation. He also highlighted the country’s economic policy, which aims to attract foreign investment and foster economic growth, particularly through trade with Central Asia.
Economic and Trade Cooperation
The dialogue also served as a platform to discuss economic cooperation, with Muttaqi sharing promising trade figures. In 2025, Afghanistan’s trade with Central Asia reached approximately $2.7 billion, marking a significant growth compared to previous years. The goal, he said, is to expand trade volume to $10 billion within the next 3-4 years.
Afghanistan’s strategic position, linking Central Asia to South and West Asia, positions it as a vital hub for regional trade. Key projects that were discussed included:
TAPI Gas Pipeline: Significant progress on the Herat–Turkmenistan border, with 120 km of pipeline ready for construction.
CASA-1000 Energy Project: Advancing energy transmission between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.
Lapis Lazuli Trade Route and Six-Nation Corridor: Prioritizing regional connectivity for enhanced trade.
Security and Border Cooperation
Another critical area of discussion was security and border cooperation. Afghanistan shares over 2,300 kilometers of borders with Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. The dialogue included discussions on joint security efforts, particularly in tackling cross-border threats such as drug trafficking, illegal migration, and extremism. The Afghan security forces’ efforts in maintaining stable borders were also highlighted as a key factor in ensuring regional security.
Proposals for Strengthening Regional Integration
Muttaqi proposed several measures to further strengthen regional cooperation:
1. Institutionalizing the Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to meet regularly.
2. Organizing expert conferences to develop actionable cooperation roadmaps.
3. Creating a joint security framework to address shared regional challenges.
4. Coordinating efforts to combat climate change and address environmental concerns.
5. Expanding regional participation in initiatives like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Green Central Asia.
Conclusion: A New Era of Cooperation
In his closing remarks, Muttaqi expressed his gratitude to all participating nations for their support and commitment to the dialogue. He reaffirmed Afghanistan’s pragmatic and cooperative approach to regional engagement, calling the dialogue a historic step towards building a stable, prosperous, and interconnected region.
This inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue signals the beginning of a new chapter in regional cooperation, focused on shared economic growth, security, and sustainable development. With continued dialogue and collaboration, the nations of Central Asia and Afghanistan are set to chart a path towards a more integrated and prosperous future.
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