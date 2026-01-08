Regional
Iran judiciary chief warns no leniency for protesters ‘helping enemy’
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed not to “yield to the enemy”.
Iran’s top judge warned protesters on Wednesday there would be “no leniency for those who help the enemy against the Islamic Republic”, while accusing Israel and the U.S. of pursuing hybrid methods to disrupt the country, Reuters reported.
Tehranremains under international pressure with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to come to the aid of protesters if security forces fire on them, seven months after Israeli and U.S. forces bombed Iranian nuclear sites in a 12-day war.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed not to “yield to the enemy”.
The current protests, the biggest wave of dissent in three years, began last month in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar by shopkeepers condemning the currency’s free fall. Unrest has since spread nationwide amid deepening distress over economic hardships, including rocketing inflation driven by mismanagement and Western sanctions, and curbs on political and social freedoms.
“Following announcements by Israel and the U.S. president, there is no excuse for those coming to the streets for riots and unrest, Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the head of Iran’s judiciary, was quoted as saying by state media.
“From now on, there will be no leniency for whoever helps the enemy against the Islamic Republic and the calm of the people,” Ejei said.
At least 27 people have been killed and more than 1,500 arrested in Iran in the first 10 days of protests, with the west of the country seeing the highest number of casualties according to Kurdish-Iranian rights group Hengaw.
HRANA, a network of human rights activists, has reported a higher death toll of at least 36 people as well as the arrest of at least 2,076 people.
Reuters has not been able to independently verify the numbers of casualties or details of disturbances reported by Iranian media and rights groups.
Iranian authorities have not given a death toll for protesters, but have said at least two members of the security services have died and more than a dozen have been injured.
Iran’s western provinces – which are economically marginalised and are heavily policed due to past outbreaks of unrest and their strategic location for national defence – have witnessed the most violent protests and repression lately, read the report.
Demonstrators took to the streets again overnight in the western province of Ilam and disturbances erupted, Hengaw said.
It has counted at least 20 demonstrators killed since late December in the provinces of Ilam, Lorestan, Kermanshah, Fars, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and Hamedan.
“During the funeral of two people in Malekshahi on Tuesday, a number of attendees began chanting harsh, anti-system slogans,” said Fars, a news agency affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.
After the funeral, Fars said, “about 100 mourners went into the city and trashed three banks … Some started shooting at the police trying to disperse them”.
In Abdanan, a city in southwestern Ilam province, a large crowd gathered late on Tuesday and chanted slogans against Khamenei that could be heard in a video shared on a Telegram channel called Nistemanijoan with over 180,000 followers.
The semi-official Mehr news agency said protesters had stormed a food store and emptied bags of rice, which has been affected by galloping inflation that has made ordinary staples increasingly unaffordable for many Iranians.
Reza Pahlavi, exiled son of Iran’s late Shah toppled in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has urged Iranian security forces to side with the people and called for more protests.
“In these decisive moments, I expect you to return to the embrace of the nation and to use your weapons not to fire at people, but to protect them,” the last heir to Iran’s defunct monarchy said in a video posted on X.
Pahlavi, 65, has lived abroad for over four decades since the U.S.-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was overthrown in an uprising.
Opposition to Iran’s clerical establishment is atomised, with no broadly recognised leader. It remains unclear how much support Pahlavi has on the ground, but there have been some pro-Pahlavi slogans in demonstrations, Reuters reported.
Regional
Rights groups say at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests
HRANA and the state-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported that authorities had detained the administrator of online accounts urging protests.
At least 16 people have been killed during a week of unrest in Iran, rights groups said on Sunday, as protests over soaring inflation spread across the country, sparking violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces, Reuters reported.
Deaths and arrests have been reported through the week both by state media and rights groups, though the figures differ. Reuters has not been able to independently verify the numbers.
The protests are the biggest in three years. Senior figures have struck a softer tone than in some previous bouts of unrest, at a moment of vulnerability for the Islamic Republic with the economy in tatters and international pressure building.
President Masoud Pezeshkian told the Interior Ministry to take a “kind and responsible” approach toward protesters, according to remarks published by state media, saying “society cannot be convinced or calmed by forceful approaches”.
That language is the most conciliatory yet adopted by Iranian authorities, who have this week acknowledged economic pain and promised dialogue even as security forces cracked down on public dissent in the streets.
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to come to the protesters’ aid if they face violence, saying on Friday “we are locked and loaded and ready to go”, without specifying what actions he was considering.
That warning prompted threats of retaliation against U.S. forces in the region from senior Iranian officials. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran “will not yield to the enemy”.
Kurdish rights group Hengaw reported that at least 17 people had been killed since the start of the protests. HRANA, a network of rights activists, said at least 16 people had been killed and 582 arrested.
Iran’s police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan told state media that security forces had been targeting protest leaders for arrest over the previous two days, saying “a big number of leaders on the virtual space have been detained”.
Police said 40 people had been arrested in the capital Tehran alone over what they called “fake posts” on protests aimed at disturbing public opinion, read the report.
The most intense clashes have been reported in western parts of Iran but there have also been protests and clashes between demonstrators and police in Tehran, in central areas, and in the southern Baluchistan province.
Late on Saturday, the governor of Qom, the conservative centre of Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim clerical establishment, said two people had been killed there in unrest, adding that one of them had died when an explosive device he made blew up prematurely.
HRANA and the state-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported that authorities had detained the administrator of online accounts urging protests.
Protests began a week ago among bazaar traders and shopkeepers before spreading to university students and then provincial cities, where some protesters have been chanting against Iran’s clerical rulers.
Iran has faced inflation above 36% since the start of its year in March and the rial currency has lost around half its value against the dollar, causing hardship for many people.
International sanctions over Iran’s nuclear programme have been reimposed, the government has struggled to provide water and electricity across the country through the year, and global financial bodies predict a recession in 2026, Reuters reported.
Khamenei said on Saturday that although authorities would talk to protesters, “rioters should be put in their place”.
Speaking on Sunday, Vice President Mohammadreza Aref said the government acknowledged the country faced shortcomings while warning that some people were seeking to exploit the protests.
“We expect the youth not to fall into the trap of the enemies,” Aref said in comments carried by state media.
Regional
As protests grow, report says Khamenei has plan to escape to Russia
The report also mentioned that, according to former Israeli intelligence official Beni Sabti, Khamenei would leave for Russia as “there is no other place for him.”
The supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reportedly has an “escape plan” that involves fleeing to Russia if the current nationwide protests continue to intensify, British newspaper “The Times” reported on Sunday.
The plan, called “Plan B” by the British report, would include 86-year-old Khamenei and 20 close people, including family and aides.
It will also involve a way of taking his vast asset network, which, according to a 2013 Reuters investigation cited by The Times, is valued at about $95 billion, and includes the Setad organization, one of the most powerful organizations in Iran, and the Ayatollah’s system of semi-state charitable foundations known for their financial obfuscation.
“The ‘plan B’ is for Khamenei and his very close circle of associates and family, including his son and nominated heir apparent, Mojtaba,” The Times said, citing intelligence sources.
The report also mentioned that, according to former Israeli intelligence official Beni Sabti, Khamenei would leave for Russia as “there is no other place for him.”
Khamenei had previously assured that he “admires Putin, while the Iranian culture is more similar to the Russian culture,” the report noted.
The plan disclosed by The Times seems to be similar to the one used by former Syrian Dictator Bashar al-Assad, who escaped from Syria towards Moscow when the regime fell in November 2024.
Assad is now living in Russian luxury and “brushing up on ophthalmology,” The Guardian reported on December 19, citing sources close to the family.
A friend of the Assad family told The Guardian that “he is studying Russian and brushing up on his ophthalmology again. It’s a passion of his; he obviously doesn’t need the money,” suggesting his target clientele would be Moscow’s wealthy elite.
As protests continue to spread in Iran, the Trump Administration continues with its “maximum pressure” campaign over the Islamic Republic.
The message by US President Donald Trump about the possibility of dealing with the Iranian regime in a similar way to what he did on Saturday with former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro seemed to influence the protests.
On Sunday, the Farsi account of the US State Department published a picture of President Trump and the message: “President Trump is a man of action. If you didn’t know, now you know.”
Earlier on Sunday, the same post was made on the US State Department’s general account, featuring a picture of Trump alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
Trump also told reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One that “if they kill people, as they have done in the past, they will be hit hard by the United States.”
Regional
Pakistan court sentences journalists to life over links to protests after Imran Khan’s arrest
A Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced eight journalists and social media commentators on Friday to life imprisonment in absentia after convicting them of terrorism-related offences linked to online activity in support of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.
The convictions stem from cases registered after violent protests on May 9, 2023, when Khan’s supporters attacked military installations following his brief arrest. Since then, the government and military have launched a sweeping crackdown on Khan’s party and dissenting voices, using anti-terrorism laws and military trials to prosecute hundreds accused of incitement and attacks on state institutions, Reuters reported.
In its ruling, the court said actions by the accused “fell within the ambit of terrorism” under Pakistani law and that their online material promoted “fear and unrest” in society.
Most of those convicted are believed to be outside Pakistan and did not appear during the proceedings, court documents showed.
The convicted include former army officers-turned YouTubers Adil Raja and Syed Akbar Hussain, journalists Wajahat Saeed Khan, Sabir Shakir and Shaheen Sehbai, commentator Haider Raza Mehdi, and analyst Moeed Pirzada, according to the court’s decision.
Saeed Khan, who lives in New York, said in a statement that he was “never served a summons, never notified of any proceedings, never contacted by the court.”
“This ruling is not justice. It is political theater, conducted without due process, jurisdiction, or credibility.”
Reuters was unable to reach the other journalists, commentators or their lawyers for comment.
The Committee to Protect Journalists said in 2023 that the investigations amounted to retaliation against critical reporting. “Authorities must immediately drop these investigations and cease the relentless intimidation and censorship of the media,” CPJ Asia programme coordinator Beh Lih Yi said.
The court handed down life sentences along with additional prison terms and fines, ordering further jail time if the fines are not paid. All sentences are subject to confirmation by the Islamabad High Court.
Top 10 offshore pipelines set to transform global energy in 2026
Trump withdraws US from dozens of international and UN entities
Afghanistan and Oman stress expanding bilateral ties in phone call between foreign ministers
Afghanistan climbs FIFA rankings ahead of AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tahawol: IEA’s reaction to Pakistan’s new remarks discussed
Saar: US credibility after exit from Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol: Reviewing Iran’s nationwide protests
Saar: Discussion on ongoing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad
Tahawol: China, Pakistan’s demand from Afghanistan
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan set to face West Indies in crucial T20I series
-
Sport5 days ago
Pakistan Under‑19s defeat Afghanistan U19 by 133 runs in Zimbabwe tri‑series
-
Sport2 days ago
Asia’s rising stars set to shine at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkish police arrest 32 Afghan migrants hidden in waste tanker
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump criticizes abandonment of military equipment in Afghanistan after Venezuela attack
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany repatriates 83 ‘criminal’ Afghan refugees in 2025
-
International Sports4 days ago
World gears up for Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
-
Regional3 days ago
As protests grow, report says Khamenei has plan to escape to Russia