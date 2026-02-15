Iran would prevail in potential conflict with the United States, says IEA spokesman

Afghanistan’s Defense Minister, Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, emphasized the importance of leaving past conflicts behind and setting aside divisions in order to prevent future internal strife.

Speaking on Sunday at a ceremony commemorating the 37th anniversary of the defeat and withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan, Mujahid warned that a desire for revenge could threaten the stability of the current system.

He stated, “Those who seek power today are no longer even remembered in graves. If you think of the future, think for the people and the nation, and leave a legacy that future generations can be proud of, like our past heroes.”

He underscored that true merit is not determined by language, ethnicity, or position, but by piety and integrity.

The minister also called on Afghan business leaders to support the poor and displaced during the upcoming month of Ramazan, urging them to allocate their Zakat to vulnerable citizens.

“My special message to businessmen is: do not forget your people, and always help them,” Mujahid said.

Highlighting the importance of public cooperation in security, Mujahid added, “Afghanistan today enjoys exceptional security. Citizens must work with security forces to maintain stability. Some countries do not want Afghanistan to be secure; they see their own security in our instability and wish to prosper at the expense of our nation.”

Addressing neighboring countries and the international community, Mujahid affirmed, “Afghanistan is an independent country. We assure all countries that Afghanistan has no threat or bad intentions for you and we will not allow our soil to be used against neighboring countries and we have been able to contain threats against other countries and in this regard, we have full ability and do not need anyone’s help and cooperation.

“We have one request from countries not to create problems for us and not to make excuses, we are ready for any kind of dialogue, but based on mutual respect and national interests, we are ready to negotiate and we will not accept anyone’s orders in this regard, and if someone makes excuses, our message is clear: this approach benefits neither you nor the Afghan people.”

He further stated that even countries that previously invaded or occupied Afghanistan are invited to build relations, but always based on mutual interest and respect. He called for the establishment of a “fresh page” for positive and constructive relations.

Meanwhile, Abdul Salam Hanafi, Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister’s Office, said that the Afghan nation has never accepted foreign occupation. He said this day in Afghanistan’s history was unforgettable and a source of national pride.

He added that under the Islamic Emirate, drug trafficking and cultivation have been banned, families of martyrs receive designated support, and all orphans are cared for without discrimination, with approximately 13–14 billion Afghanis allocated for their welfare.

Hanafi also emphasized that drug addiction among youth was fueled by foreign powers, while its treatment is now managed by the Islamic Emirate.

Hanafi concluded by urging civil servants to treat the Afghan people with compassion, remain humble in office, and utilize all available resources to preserve the Islamic system.

Separately, Noor Muhammad Saqib, Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, highlighted the need for constant preparedness against threats, stating that Afghans should not rely solely on past victories over powerful nations but remain vigilant against any potential dangers in the future.