105 Afghan detainees released from Pakistani prisons and repatriated

The Consulate of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Karachi has announced the release and repatriation of 105 Afghan nationals from prisons in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the consulate, the freed individuals include two women and ten children. They had been detained around one month ago while traveling through Pakistan’s Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

The consulate said the released Afghans were transferred back to Afghanistan via the Chaman–Spin Boldak crossing.

Officials noted that this is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts, adding that in recent months hundreds of Afghan citizens held in detention in various countries have been released and returned home following negotiations by Afghan diplomatic missions.

The consulate reaffirmed its commitment to continuing efforts aimed at protecting the rights of Afghan nationals abroad and facilitating their safe return to the country.