Tashkent and Kabul discuss strengthening strategic partnership

A senior Uzbek official has held talks in Kabul aimed at deepening political, economic and regional cooperation between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, as both sides seek to translate long-term strategic goals into practical outcomes.

Javlon Vakhabov, Deputy Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan, met with Abdulhai Qanet, Head of the Strategic Studies Center at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and advance joint agendas under the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan partnership.

In a post on X, Vakhabov said the two sides also explored initiatives to raise public awareness of developments in both countries and across the wider region, highlighting the importance of communication and public engagement alongside diplomatic efforts.

Uzbekistan has in recent years positioned itself as an active regional partner on Afghanistan, advocating dialogue, economic cooperation, and connectivity as key tools for promoting stability. Tashkent has supported regional infrastructure and trade initiatives aimed at linking Central and South Asia, while stressing that economic engagement can contribute to long-term security.

Vakhabov added that both sides are keen to turn long-term strategic objectives into concrete initiatives, with a focus on strengthening regional stability, collaboration, and shared interests.

The discussions come amid continued efforts by neighboring countries to maintain pragmatic engagement with Kabul despite ongoing political and economic challenges.