Tashkent and Kabul discuss strengthening strategic partnership

The discussions come amid continued efforts by neighboring countries to maintain pragmatic engagement with Kabul despite ongoing political and economic challenges.
A senior Uzbek official has held talks in Kabul aimed at deepening political, economic and regional cooperation between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, as both sides seek to translate long-term strategic goals into practical outcomes.
Javlon Vakhabov, Deputy Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan, met with Abdulhai Qanet, Head of the Strategic Studies Center at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and advance joint agendas under the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan partnership.
In a post on X, Vakhabov said the two sides also explored initiatives to raise public awareness of developments in both countries and across the wider region, highlighting the importance of communication and public engagement alongside diplomatic efforts.
Uzbekistan has in recent years positioned itself as an active regional partner on Afghanistan, advocating dialogue, economic cooperation, and connectivity as key tools for promoting stability. Tashkent has supported regional infrastructure and trade initiatives aimed at linking Central and South Asia, while stressing that economic engagement can contribute to long-term security.
Vakhabov added that both sides are keen to turn long-term strategic objectives into concrete initiatives, with a focus on strengthening regional stability, collaboration, and shared interests.
The consulate said the released Afghans were transferred back to Afghanistan via the Chaman–Spin Boldak crossing.
The Consulate of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Karachi has announced the release and repatriation of 105 Afghan nationals from prisons in Pakistan.
According to a statement issued by the consulate, the freed individuals include two women and ten children. They had been detained around one month ago while traveling through Pakistan’s Sindh and Balochistan provinces.
Officials noted that this is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts, adding that in recent months hundreds of Afghan citizens held in detention in various countries have been released and returned home following negotiations by Afghan diplomatic missions.
The consulate reaffirmed its commitment to continuing efforts aimed at protecting the rights of Afghan nationals abroad and facilitating their safe return to the country.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said that in the event of a possible conflict between Iran and the United States, Iran would have the capacity to emerge victorious.
Speaking in an interview with Iran Radio, he emphasized that the Islamic Emirate does not support war, but believes that “the Islamic Republic of Iran was ultimately successful the last time it faced an attack, and this time as well due to its capabilities and its legitimate right to self-defense” it would have the upper hand.
Mujahid added that, if formally requested, Afghans are prepared “to the extent of their ability” to cooperate with the Iranian people in addressing the potential consequences of such a conflict.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, says the recent attack on a mosque in Islamabad was the consequence of Pakistan’s longstanding policy of “nurturing Daesh.”
The attack, carried out over a week ago, killed 31 people and injured 170 others.
In an interview with Iran Radio, Mujahid stated: “Daesh is an enemy like a snake; if you raise it in your sleeve, it will eventually bite you.”
He argued that Pakistan’s instrumental use of Daesh for “covert and intelligence-driven objectives” harms not only the people of Pakistan but also has negative repercussions for the people of Afghanistan.
Mujahid once again rejected allegations that the Islamic Emirate supports Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He emphasized that no unauthorized armed individual is allowed to operate inside Afghanistan. According to him, the Islamic Emirate had expressed readiness to facilitate the return of “Waziristani migrants,” but Pakistan declined the offer. Instead, at Pakistan’s request, these families were relocated from areas near the Durand Line to other parts of Afghanistan.
Mujahid added that crossing closures have harmed traders in both countries, though he claimed Pakistan has suffered more. He said the crossings will not be reopened unless Pakistan provides a “guarantee” that it will not repeatedly close them due to political considerations.
