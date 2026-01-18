Iranian official says verified deaths in Iran protests reaches at least 5,000

The Pakistan Army has issued a warning to residents of the Tirah Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to vacate their homes by January 25, as security forces prepare to launch a new military operation in the area, Pakistani media have reported. The announcement has triggered growing concerns over large-scale displacement and humanitarian challenges, particularly amid the harsh winter season.

According to the reports, residents have been given one week to leave the region ahead of the planned operation. Pakistan’s federal government has pledged financial assistance to affected families, stating that each household will receive 250,000 Pakistani rupees after biometric registration at centers set up by the provincial disaster management authority. Families will also be allowed to relocate to Peshawar or other tribal districts.

Officials said displaced families will receive a monthly allowance of 50,000 rupees until April. In addition, compensation of one million rupees has been promised for partially damaged homes, while families whose houses are completely destroyed during the operation would be paid three million rupees.

However, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government, led by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has openly opposed the military operation. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who visited Tirah on Thursday, reiterated that military action is not a solution to the province’s security challenges.

“This forced displacement is the result of the so-called ‘closed-door policy,’ which is driven by political interests rather than genuine security concerns,” Afridi said. “After 22 major operations and nearly 14,000 smaller ones, peace has still not been achieved. What guarantee is there that this operation will bring security? Tirah is my home, and its people are my people.”

Meanwhile, thousands of families who have already fled or are preparing to leave their ancestral homes have expressed deep concern over their uncertain future. Residents say spending freezing winter nights without adequate shelter, healthcare, or access to education will create serious immediate and long-term hardships. Some have also complained of deliberate obstacles in the registration and aid distribution process.

Pakistan’s central government estimates that the operation could displace around 100,000 people.

Analysts note that a similar military operation in 2013 displaced nearly 11,000 families from Tirah, who were allowed to return about a year later. During that period, the army established extensive military installations in the area, yet lasting security was not achieved.

Some security experts are also examining the “closed-door” policy from another perspective, arguing that Tirah’s strategic location—bordering Afghanistan and rich in forests and mineral resources—makes it a sensitive area. They warn that instability could create conditions conducive to the movement or relocation of militant groups, including the Daesh.

The situation continues to draw attention as residents, political leaders, and humanitarian observers call for alternatives to military action and greater protection for civilians facing displacement.