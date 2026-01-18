US exits Ain al-Asad base as Washington shifts to remote regional operations

After more than a decade in Iraq, the United States has begun scaling back its ground presence in the region, transferring control of key military installations to local authorities.

Iraq’s Ministry of Defense has confirmed that U.S. forces have withdrawn from the Ain al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq, with the Iraqi army now assuming full control of the strategic facility.

The move marks another step in Washington’s gradual drawdown of its on-the-ground military footprint in the Middle East.

U.S. officials have said the shift reflects a broader policy reassessment, stressing that large-scale ground deployments are no longer required to address regional security challenges.

They have reiterated that the United States does not intend to act as “the world’s policeman,” instead favoring more flexible and cost-effective approaches.

Under the revised strategy, the U.S. relies increasingly on remote monitoring, intelligence capabilities, and precision strikes, allowing it to track threats and respond rapidly without maintaining extensive troop deployments.

Officials say this approach enables Washington to protect its interests while reducing the risks and financial burden associated with prolonged ground operations.

Security analysts note that the strategy depends on a mix of targeted air operations, advanced surveillance, and coordination with regional partners to counter armed groups and manage cross-border threats.

The shift is also seen as a signal to regional actors, including Iran, that the United States retains the capability to detect hostile activity and respond decisively if necessary.

The withdrawal from Ain al-Asad and similar bases reflects a broader recalibration of the regional balance of power, aimed at sustaining U.S. influence while limiting direct military engagement. At the same time, Washington has moved to strengthen security cooperation with allied countries across the region.