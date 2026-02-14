Japan maintains direct contacts with IEA officials through Kabul Embassy

Japan continues direct communications with Islamic Emirate officials through its Kabul embassy, despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations, Kenichi Masamoto, Japanese Ambassador to Kabul, told Ariana News in an exclusive interview.

Masamoto noted that no final decision has yet been made regarding the future of Afghanistan’s embassy in Tokyo.

“At present, there are no official diplomatic relations, and certain restrictions exist,” he said. “However, we are working to find appropriate channels for dialogue and engagement. The Afghan Embassy in Tokyo had been managed by diplomats of the former government appointed under the previous Republic. Following discussions with Japanese authorities, it was agreed that the embassy would close at the end of January, and this has now been completed. No final decisions have been made regarding future arrangements.”

The ambassador emphasized that progress in the Doha process could help end Afghanistan’s isolation and open the door to broader international engagement with the Islamic Emirate. “As a member of the international community, this process will also create more opportunities for Japan to engage with Afghanistan,” he said.

Masamoto stressed the international community’s concern over the ongoing suspension of secondary and higher education for girls, noting that Japan shares this concern. “Girls’ education is critical for Afghanistan’s future. This is not only the position of the international community—it is also in the best interest of Afghanistan’s future. The international community wants this suspension to end as soon as possible,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Japan will continue to support the Afghan people, focusing on humanitarian aid and the provision of basic needs through the United Nations. The ambassador highlighted that Tokyo has stood by the Afghan people during difficult times and will continue to do so.

The Afghan Embassy in Japan officially closed at the end of January 2026.