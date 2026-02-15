Latest News
UN Secretary-General calls for peace and unity at start of Ramazan
The UN chief urged the international community to uphold the enduring message of Ramadan by bridging divisions, extending help and hope to those in need, and protecting the rights and dignity of every individual.
The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has marked the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan with a video message, describing it as a sacred period of reflection, prayer, hope, and peace for Muslims around the world.
In his remarks, Guterres said Ramadan represents a noble vision rooted in compassion, solidarity, and unity. However, he noted that for millions across the globe, this vision remains distant due to ongoing conflict, hunger, displacement, and discrimination. He specifically referenced the suffering of people in Afghanistan, Yemen, Gaza, Sudan, and other crisis-affected regions.
The UN chief urged the international community to uphold the enduring message of Ramadan by bridging divisions, extending help and hope to those in need, and protecting the rights and dignity of every individual.
Guterres also highlighted his long-standing tradition of visiting Muslim communities during Ramadan and joining them in fasting, saying the month’s spirit of peace and compassion continues to inspire him each year.
He concluded by expressing hope that Ramadan would motivate people worldwide to work together toward building a more peaceful, generous, and just world for all, ending his message with the greeting, “Ramadan Kareem.”
Islamabad mosque attack is the result of Pakistan’s policy of nurturing Daesh: Mujahid
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, says the recent attack on a mosque in Islamabad was the consequence of Pakistan’s longstanding policy of “nurturing Daesh.”
The attack, carried out over a week ago, killed 31 people and injured 170 others.
In an interview with Iran Radio, Mujahid stated: “Daesh is an enemy like a snake; if you raise it in your sleeve, it will eventually bite you.”
He argued that Pakistan’s instrumental use of Daesh for “covert and intelligence-driven objectives” harms not only the people of Pakistan but also has negative repercussions for the people of Afghanistan.
Mujahid once again rejected allegations that the Islamic Emirate supports Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He emphasized that no unauthorized armed individual is allowed to operate inside Afghanistan. According to him, the Islamic Emirate had expressed readiness to facilitate the return of “Waziristani migrants,” but Pakistan declined the offer. Instead, at Pakistan’s request, these families were relocated from areas near the Durand Line to other parts of Afghanistan.
Mujahid added that crossing closures have harmed traders in both countries, though he claimed Pakistan has suffered more. He said the crossings will not be reopened unless Pakistan provides a “guarantee” that it will not repeatedly close them due to political considerations.
Defense minister urges the Afghan people to move past divisions and focus on unity
The minister also called on Afghan business leaders to support the poor and displaced during the upcoming month of Ramazan, urging them to allocate their Zakat to vulnerable citizens.
Afghanistan’s Defense Minister, Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, emphasized the importance of leaving past conflicts behind and setting aside divisions in order to prevent future internal strife.
Speaking on Sunday at a ceremony commemorating the 37th anniversary of the defeat and withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan, Mujahid warned that a desire for revenge could threaten the stability of the current system.
He stated, “Those who seek power today are no longer even remembered in graves. If you think of the future, think for the people and the nation, and leave a legacy that future generations can be proud of, like our past heroes.”
He underscored that true merit is not determined by language, ethnicity, or position, but by piety and integrity.
The minister also called on Afghan business leaders to support the poor and displaced during the upcoming month of Ramazan, urging them to allocate their Zakat to vulnerable citizens.
“My special message to businessmen is: do not forget your people, and always help them,” Mujahid said.
Highlighting the importance of public cooperation in security, Mujahid added, “Afghanistan today enjoys exceptional security. Citizens must work with security forces to maintain stability. Some countries do not want Afghanistan to be secure; they see their own security in our instability and wish to prosper at the expense of our nation.”
Addressing neighboring countries and the international community, Mujahid affirmed, “Afghanistan is an independent country. We assure all countries that Afghanistan has no threat or bad intentions for you and we will not allow our soil to be used against neighboring countries and we have been able to contain threats against other countries and in this regard, we have full ability and do not need anyone’s help and cooperation.
“We have one request from countries not to create problems for us and not to make excuses, we are ready for any kind of dialogue, but based on mutual respect and national interests, we are ready to negotiate and we will not accept anyone’s orders in this regard, and if someone makes excuses, our message is clear: this approach benefits neither you nor the Afghan people.”
He further stated that even countries that previously invaded or occupied Afghanistan are invited to build relations, but always based on mutual interest and respect. He called for the establishment of a “fresh page” for positive and constructive relations.
Meanwhile, Abdul Salam Hanafi, Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister’s Office, said that the Afghan nation has never accepted foreign occupation. He said this day in Afghanistan’s history was unforgettable and a source of national pride.
He added that under the Islamic Emirate, drug trafficking and cultivation have been banned, families of martyrs receive designated support, and all orphans are cared for without discrimination, with approximately 13–14 billion Afghanis allocated for their welfare.
Hanafi also emphasized that drug addiction among youth was fueled by foreign powers, while its treatment is now managed by the Islamic Emirate.
Hanafi concluded by urging civil servants to treat the Afghan people with compassion, remain humble in office, and utilize all available resources to preserve the Islamic system.
Separately, Noor Muhammad Saqib, Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, highlighted the need for constant preparedness against threats, stating that Afghans should not rely solely on past victories over powerful nations but remain vigilant against any potential dangers in the future.
Tajikistan: Recent attacks from Afghanistan aimed at damaging our relations with China
Habibullah Wahidzada, Tajikistan’s Prosecutor General, says the recent attacks launched from Afghan territory into the country’s border regions were intended to undermine Dushanbe’s relations with Beijing. He confirmed that five Chinese nationals were killed in these incidents.
Wahidzada told a press briefing that the latest border incident in the Shamsuddin Shohin and Darvoz districts point to deliberate attempts by criminal groups to destabilize the region.
“Chinese citizens are engaged in road construction. Who benefits from killing them? This clearly shows that certain individuals and criminal groups do not want peace or are seeking to harm our relations with China,” he said.
According to Wahidzada, the attacks on Chinese workers along the Afghanistan–Tajikistan border are being investigated as a criminal case, and authorities have determined that Tajik citizens were not involved in the killings.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has also stated that its assessments indicate the attacks were carried out by groups aiming to fuel instability and mistrust in the region. Kabul stressed that it will not allow the current atmosphere of trust or its relations with Tajikistan to be undermined.
