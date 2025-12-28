Connect with us

Kabul condemns Israel's recognition of breakaway Somaliland region

21 minutes ago

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday condemned Israel’s recognition of the breakaway Somaliland region, rejecting the move as an attempt to divide an Islamic nation and a violation of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that such a decision would have negative consequences for regional peace and stability.

Israel on Friday recognized Somaliland as a sovereign state, a move that has drawn condemnation from several Islamic and Arab countries.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has never gained international recognition. Despite this, the region has operated as a de facto independent entity, maintaining its own administrative, political, and security structures, while Somalia’s central government has been unable to reassert control.

The Somali government continues to reject Somaliland’s claims of independence, insisting it remains an integral part of Somalia’s territory. Mogadishu considers any direct engagement or agreements with Somaliland by foreign states as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

 
 
Afghan people must have the right to determine their own future: Iranian FM

36 minutes ago

December 28, 2025

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi has said the people of Afghanistan must be granted the right to determine their own destiny through a representative system of governance.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, Araqchi made the remarks during a recent visit to Russia while speaking at a university. He said relations between Iran and Afghanistan face several challenges, including border security, water disputes, drug trafficking, and migration.

“We need to engage in dialogue with the current authorities in Afghanistan to manage these challenges and protect the interests of both the Iranian and Afghan nations,” Araqchi said. “Although we have not formally recognized the existing government in Afghanistan, we believe that all Afghans should have the right to determine their future within a governing framework. Nevertheless, we will continue our talks with the Afghan side.”

Iranian officials have repeatedly called for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate, however, maintains that the current administration is inclusive, saying members of all ethnic groups are represented within the government.

 
 
Pakistan FM welcomes Afghan clerics' fatwa against use of soil for attacks

1 hour ago

December 28, 2025

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday welcomed a statement issued at a recent gathering of religious scholars in Kabul, which called for refraining from the use of Afghan soil against any other country.

Speaking at a press conference, Dar said that despite the fatwa, Pakistan is still suffering from attacks every week.

He once again called on the Islamic Emirate not to allow use of Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan, suggesting that it remains the key reason why trade remains suspended.

“Taliban government’s (IEA) response has been unsatisfactory, and concrete action against militants is not being taken,” he said.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are organized by militants in Afghanistan, a charge the Islamic Emirates denies.

Afghan and Pakistani officials have held a series of meetings hosted by Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia aimed at cooling tensions following deadly clashes near the Durand Line in October.

The latest meeting was held in Saudi Arabia. Dar said that it concluded without achieving substantive progress on key security concerns.

Bayat Foundation aid reaches dozens of needy families in Nangarhar

In addition to such aid, Bayat Foundation provides support in the fields of health, education, sports, clean drinking water, and during various natural disasters, helping affected people and delivering necessary assistance.

18 hours ago

December 27, 2025

Bayat Foundation officials say that dozens of needy and returning families in Nangarhar province have benefited from the foundation’s food and non-food aid packages.

The officials added that these packages include flour, rice, oil, and blankets, which were distributed to the needy and returnees following a transparent survey.

Foundation representatives emphasized that they support the country’s citizens under all circumstances, and the process of distributing aid will continue to other provinces as well.

Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, said: “As part of the continuation of Bayat Foundation’s winter aid, today we have come to Jalalabad in Nangarhar province to distribute assistance to a number of deserving and displaced individuals.”

The foundation’s officials also stated that the distribution of aid will continue in other eastern provinces. According to them, the recipients were identified as eligible after a transparent survey.

“Every year, the Bayat Foundation helps people in need. This year as well, we are distributing aid to returnees from Pakistan and other eligible individuals whose lists were prepared in advance,” said Attaullah Sahil, the foundation’s representative for the eastern zone.

Meanwhile, aid recipients expressed their gratitude to the Bayat Foundation for supporting them during harsh conditions and cold weather. They also urged other charitable organizations and capable individuals to assist the needy.

In addition to such aid, Bayat Foundation provides support in the fields of health, education, sports, clean drinking water, and during various natural disasters, helping affected people and delivering necessary assistance.

