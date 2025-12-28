Latest News
Kabul condemns Israel’s recognition of breakaway Somaliland region
Afghan people must have the right to determine their own future: Iranian FM
Pakistan FM welcomes Afghan clerics’ fatwa against use of soil for attacks
Speaking at a press conference, Dar said that despite the fatwa, Pakistan is still suffering from attacks every week.
He once again called on the Islamic Emirate not to allow use of Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan, suggesting that it remains the key reason why trade remains suspended.
“Taliban government’s (IEA) response has been unsatisfactory, and concrete action against militants is not being taken,” he said.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are organized by militants in Afghanistan, a charge the Islamic Emirates denies.
Afghan and Pakistani officials have held a series of meetings hosted by Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia aimed at cooling tensions following deadly clashes near the Durand Line in October.
The latest meeting was held in Saudi Arabia. Dar said that it concluded without achieving substantive progress on key security concerns.
Bayat Foundation aid reaches dozens of needy families in Nangarhar
In addition to such aid, Bayat Foundation provides support in the fields of health, education, sports, clean drinking water, and during various natural disasters, helping affected people and delivering necessary assistance.
Bayat Foundation officials say that dozens of needy and returning families in Nangarhar province have benefited from the foundation’s food and non-food aid packages.
The officials added that these packages include flour, rice, oil, and blankets, which were distributed to the needy and returnees following a transparent survey.
Foundation representatives emphasized that they support the country’s citizens under all circumstances, and the process of distributing aid will continue to other provinces as well.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, said: “As part of the continuation of Bayat Foundation’s winter aid, today we have come to Jalalabad in Nangarhar province to distribute assistance to a number of deserving and displaced individuals.”
The foundation’s officials also stated that the distribution of aid will continue in other eastern provinces. According to them, the recipients were identified as eligible after a transparent survey.
“Every year, the Bayat Foundation helps people in need. This year as well, we are distributing aid to returnees from Pakistan and other eligible individuals whose lists were prepared in advance,” said Attaullah Sahil, the foundation’s representative for the eastern zone.
Meanwhile, aid recipients expressed their gratitude to the Bayat Foundation for supporting them during harsh conditions and cold weather. They also urged other charitable organizations and capable individuals to assist the needy.
In addition to such aid, Bayat Foundation provides support in the fields of health, education, sports, clean drinking water, and during various natural disasters, helping affected people and delivering necessary assistance.
