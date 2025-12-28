Kabul condemns Israel’s recognition of breakaway Somaliland region

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday condemned Israel’s recognition of the breakaway Somaliland region, rejecting the move as an attempt to divide an Islamic nation and a violation of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that such a decision would have negative consequences for regional peace and stability.

Israel on Friday recognized Somaliland as a sovereign state, a move that has drawn condemnation from several Islamic and Arab countries.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has never gained international recognition. Despite this, the region has operated as a de facto independent entity, maintaining its own administrative, political, and security structures, while Somalia’s central government has been unable to reassert control.

The Somali government continues to reject Somaliland’s claims of independence, insisting it remains an integral part of Somalia’s territory. Mogadishu considers any direct engagement or agreements with Somaliland by foreign states as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.