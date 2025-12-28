Ex-US envoy Khalilzad visits Kabul, meets with FM Muttaqi

Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, arrived in Kabul and met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

During the meeting held on Sunday, both sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand bilateral relations between Afghanistan and the United States, as well as the challenges that lie ahead, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Minister noted that following the withdrawal of foreign forces and the end of the war, engagement between Kabul and Washington has entered a new phase, presenting fresh opportunities to advance relations through dialogue.

Khalilzad also commended Afghanistan’s progress in security and reconstruction and underscored the importance of continuing bilateral talks.