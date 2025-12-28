UN: four in five Kabul residents live in informal settlements

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme in Afghanistan (UN-Habitat) has reported that four out of every five residents of Kabul are living in informal settlements.

In a message shared on Sunday, December 28, UN-Habitat stated that Kabul is home to 40 percent of Afghanistan’s total urban population, underscoring the city’s rapid and unplanned urban growth.

According to the programme, residents of informal settlements face greater exposure to the impacts of climate change, including environmental risks and limited access to basic services.

UN-Habitat emphasized that these figures highlight the urgent need for immediate action on urban climate challenges, sustainable planning, and improved living conditions in Kabul.