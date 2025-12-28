Connect with us

Latest News

UN: four in five Kabul residents live in informal settlements

In a message shared on Sunday, December 28, UN-Habitat stated that Kabul is home to 40 percent of Afghanistan’s total urban population, underscoring the city’s rapid and unplanned urban growth.

Published

3 minutes ago

on

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme in Afghanistan (UN-Habitat) has reported that four out of every five residents of Kabul are living in informal settlements.

In a message shared on Sunday, December 28, UN-Habitat stated that Kabul is home to 40 percent of Afghanistan’s total urban population, underscoring the city’s rapid and unplanned urban growth.

According to the programme, residents of informal settlements face greater exposure to the impacts of climate change, including environmental risks and limited access to basic services.

UN-Habitat emphasized that these figures highlight the urgent need for immediate action on urban climate challenges, sustainable planning, and improved living conditions in Kabul.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Ex-US envoy Khalilzad visits Kabul, meets with FM Muttaqi

Khalilzad also commended Afghanistan’s progress in security and reconstruction and underscored the importance of continuing bilateral talks.

Published

55 minutes ago

on

December 28, 2025

By

Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, arrived in Kabul and met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

During the meeting held on Sunday, both sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand bilateral relations between Afghanistan and the United States, as well as the challenges that lie ahead, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Minister noted that following the withdrawal of foreign forces and the end of the war, engagement between Kabul and Washington has entered a new phase, presenting fresh opportunities to advance relations through dialogue.

Khalilzad also commended Afghanistan’s progress in security and reconstruction and underscored the importance of continuing bilateral talks.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Kabul condemns Israel’s recognition of breakaway Somaliland region

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 28, 2025

By

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday condemned Israel’s recognition of the breakaway Somaliland region, rejecting the move as an attempt to divide an Islamic nation and a violation of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that such a decision would have negative consequences for regional peace and stability.

Israel on Friday recognized Somaliland as a sovereign state, a move that has drawn condemnation from several Islamic and Arab countries.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has never gained international recognition. Despite this, the region has operated as a de facto independent entity, maintaining its own administrative, political, and security structures, while Somalia’s central government has been unable to reassert control.

The Somali government continues to reject Somaliland’s claims of independence, insisting it remains an integral part of Somalia’s territory. Mogadishu considers any direct engagement or agreements with Somaliland by foreign states as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

 
 
Continue Reading

Latest News

Afghan people must have the right to determine their own future: Iranian FM

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 28, 2025

By

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi has said the people of Afghanistan must be granted the right to determine their own destiny through a representative system of governance.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, Araqchi made the remarks during a recent visit to Russia while speaking at a university. He said relations between Iran and Afghanistan face several challenges, including border security, water disputes, drug trafficking, and migration.

“We need to engage in dialogue with the current authorities in Afghanistan to manage these challenges and protect the interests of both the Iranian and Afghan nations,” Araqchi said. “Although we have not formally recognized the existing government in Afghanistan, we believe that all Afghans should have the right to determine their future within a governing framework. Nevertheless, we will continue our talks with the Afghan side.”

Iranian officials have repeatedly called for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate, however, maintains that the current administration is inclusive, saying members of all ethnic groups are represented within the government.

 
 
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!