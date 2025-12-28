Latest News
UN: four in five Kabul residents live in informal settlements
In a message shared on Sunday, December 28, UN-Habitat stated that Kabul is home to 40 percent of Afghanistan’s total urban population, underscoring the city’s rapid and unplanned urban growth.
The United Nations Human Settlements Programme in Afghanistan (UN-Habitat) has reported that four out of every five residents of Kabul are living in informal settlements.
According to the programme, residents of informal settlements face greater exposure to the impacts of climate change, including environmental risks and limited access to basic services.
UN-Habitat emphasized that these figures highlight the urgent need for immediate action on urban climate challenges, sustainable planning, and improved living conditions in Kabul.
Ex-US envoy Khalilzad visits Kabul, meets with FM Muttaqi
Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, arrived in Kabul and met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
During the meeting held on Sunday, both sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand bilateral relations between Afghanistan and the United States, as well as the challenges that lie ahead, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.
The Foreign Minister noted that following the withdrawal of foreign forces and the end of the war, engagement between Kabul and Washington has entered a new phase, presenting fresh opportunities to advance relations through dialogue.
Khalilzad also commended Afghanistan’s progress in security and reconstruction and underscored the importance of continuing bilateral talks.
