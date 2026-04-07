Karzai calls on UN to condemn Pakistan’s attacks on Afghan territory

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has urged the United Nations to publicly condemn recent attacks by Pakistan on Afghan soil, calling them violations of international law that undermine regional stability.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Karzai highlighted that the attacks have caused civilian casualties and inflicted significant damage to Afghanistan’s national infrastructure. He warned that continued cross-border aggression could exacerbate instability in an already volatile region.

Karzai also criticized Pakistan’s historical approach toward Afghanistan, noting that over the past four decades, Islamabad has often used militancy and extremism as instruments of influence. “This strategy has consistently threatened Afghanistan’s sovereignty and fueled cycles of violence,” Karzai wrote.

The former president appealed to the UN Secretary-General to leverage diplomatic channels and international mechanisms to prevent further violations. He emphasized that decisive action by the international community could reduce tensions and help avert a deepening regional crisis.

These remarks come amid renewed tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where skirmishes and airstrikes have been reported intermittently over the past several months. Analysts warn that without sustained diplomatic engagement, the border disputes could escalate into broader confrontations, threatening peace efforts in both countries.

Karzai’s call reflects growing international concern over the stability of South and Central Asia, particularly as Afghanistan continues to rebuild after years of conflict and Pakistan navigates its own internal security challenges.