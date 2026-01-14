Connect with us

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor criticizes chief minister for 'defending Afghanistan'

3 hours ago

Faisal Karim Kundi, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has criticized the province’s Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi, for what he described as “defending Afghanistan” on security matters.

Speaking a press conference, the governor said the chief minister was repeatedly asking for evidence of terrorism originating from Afghanistan, whereas he should seek a detailed briefing from the inspector general of police.

“If Afghanistan is not involved in terrorism, then who is?” he questioned, adding that the international community had already acknowledged that Afghan soil was being used for terrorist activities in Pakistan, including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. 

Pakistani officials have consistently claimed that militants use Afghan territory to carry out attacks in Pakistan, an allegation that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has denied.

Afghanistan and Indonesia call for expanding bilateral cooperation

39 minutes ago

January 14, 2026

Saadullah Baloch, Acting Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Jakarta, and Riki Ihsan, Director for East Asia and Central Asia at Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met and discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and diplomatic spheres, while emphasizing the friendly relations and mutual respect between the two countries.

According to a statement from the Embassy of the Islamic Emirate in Jakarta, the two sides also discussed holding meetings and official visits by senior officials of both countries in order to strengthen coordination and consolidate relations.

Baloch and Ihsan further discussed encouraging investment in Afghanistan, emphasizing the importance of creating a suitable environment and providing facilities in this area, as well as enhancing economic cooperation.

They also stressed the strengthening and further expansion of friendly relations and constructive cooperation between Afghanistan and Indonesia, and expressed their readiness to continue contacts and cooperation.

Chinese envoy, Afghan official discuss ways to strengthen tourism cooperation

2 hours ago

January 14, 2026

China’s Ambassador to Kabul, Zhao Xing, met with Qudratullah Jamal, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Finance, and Administration at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Information and Culture, to discuss ways to strengthen tourism cooperation and expand cultural ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, Jamal urged China to share expertise and cooperate in key areas, including tourism development, capacity building and training for students at the Tourism and Hotel Management Institute, visa facilitation, tourism marketing, and investment in tourism infrastructure.

He also highlighted the historical importance of the Silk Road and called for joint efforts to organize exhibitions in both countries and promote the exchange of specialists.

Ambassador Zhao described Afghanistan–China relations as positive and reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to preserving and expanding bilateral ties. He expressed readiness to cooperate and share experiences in the discussed areas, stressing that stronger cultural and tourism relations require sustained bilateral cooperation.

Russia says it has no current contacts with U.S. on Afghanistan

6 hours ago

January 14, 2026

Russia and the United States have not engaged in any direct discussions on Afghanistan, according to Zamir Kabulov, the Russian President’s special representative for Afghanistan. Speaking to TASS, Kabulov confirmed that no negotiations between Moscow and Washington on the Afghan issue have taken place.

“No, they have not made contact, which is why there has been no such conversation so far,” he told TASS.

In 2023, Kabulov said that Moscow and Washington were not holding bilateral contacts on Afghanistan and that “there were no channels left.” According to him, at that time there was no dialogue with the then US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West.

He noted that in 2021, when West first visited Moscow as part of the Moscow format, “there was a completely different international situation.” In the spring of 2023, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres convened a meeting on Afghanistan in Doha.

“West and I were there. But my Chinese colleague [Chinese Foreign Ministry Special Envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong] and I told Guterres that we could not be on the same team as a country that had stolen the money of the Afghan people and was not returning it,” Kabulov said.

 
