Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor criticizes chief minister for ‘defending Afghanistan’

Faisal Karim Kundi, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has criticized the province’s Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi, for what he described as “defending Afghanistan” on security matters.

Speaking a press conference, the governor said the chief minister was repeatedly asking for evidence of terrorism originating from Afghanistan, whereas he should seek a detailed briefing from the inspector general of police.

“If Afghanistan is not involved in terrorism, then who is?” he questioned, adding that the international community had already acknowledged that Afghan soil was being used for terrorist activities in Pakistan, including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistani officials have consistently claimed that militants use Afghan territory to carry out attacks in Pakistan, an allegation that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has denied.