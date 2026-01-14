Chinese envoy, Afghan official discuss ways to strengthen tourism cooperation

China’s Ambassador to Kabul, Zhao Xing, met with Qudratullah Jamal, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Finance, and Administration at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Information and Culture, to discuss ways to strengthen tourism cooperation and expand cultural ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, Jamal urged China to share expertise and cooperate in key areas, including tourism development, capacity building and training for students at the Tourism and Hotel Management Institute, visa facilitation, tourism marketing, and investment in tourism infrastructure.

He also highlighted the historical importance of the Silk Road and called for joint efforts to organize exhibitions in both countries and promote the exchange of specialists.

Ambassador Zhao described Afghanistan–China relations as positive and reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to preserving and expanding bilateral ties. He expressed readiness to cooperate and share experiences in the discussed areas, stressing that stronger cultural and tourism relations require sustained bilateral cooperation.