Afghanistan and Indonesia call for expanding bilateral cooperation

Saadullah Baloch, Acting Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Jakarta, and Riki Ihsan, Director for East Asia and Central Asia at Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met and discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and diplomatic spheres, while emphasizing the friendly relations and mutual respect between the two countries.

According to a statement from the Embassy of the Islamic Emirate in Jakarta, the two sides also discussed holding meetings and official visits by senior officials of both countries in order to strengthen coordination and consolidate relations.

Baloch and Ihsan further discussed encouraging investment in Afghanistan, emphasizing the importance of creating a suitable environment and providing facilities in this area, as well as enhancing economic cooperation.

They also stressed the strengthening and further expansion of friendly relations and constructive cooperation between Afghanistan and Indonesia, and expressed their readiness to continue contacts and cooperation.