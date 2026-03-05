KP Chief Minister says inclusive Pakistani delegation needs to visit Afghanistan for talks

Sohail Afridi, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has called for an inclusive Pakistani delegation to travel to Afghanistan to engage with the Islamic Emirate authorities.

Speaking at a project inauguration in Peshawar on Wednesday, Afridi said the delegation should comprise provincial and federal officials, religious scholars, and tribal elders.

“In our view, such a jirga will be effective, and if an inclusive delegation visits Afghanistan, the situation is likely to improve,” he added.

Islamabad has repeatedly claimed that militants operate from Afghan territory to carry out attacks in Pakistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, has rejected these allegations, stating that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failures.”