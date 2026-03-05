Connect with us

KP Chief Minister says inclusive Pakistani delegation needs to visit Afghanistan for talks

4 hours ago

Sohail Afridi, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has called for an inclusive Pakistani delegation to travel to Afghanistan to engage with the Islamic Emirate authorities.

Speaking at a project inauguration in Peshawar on Wednesday, Afridi said the delegation should comprise provincial and federal officials, religious scholars, and tribal elders.

“In our view, such a jirga will be effective, and if an inclusive delegation visits Afghanistan, the situation is likely to improve,” he added.

Islamabad has repeatedly claimed that militants operate from Afghan territory to carry out attacks in Pakistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, has rejected these allegations, stating that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failures.”

 

Pakistan’s Fazlur Rehman calls for Afghan dialogue during PM Sharif briefing

7 hours ago

March 5, 2026

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday briefed leaders of various parliamentary parties on the ongoing crisis in Iran and Pakistan’s military conflict with Afghanistan, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the meeting, Sharif updated political leaders on the regional security situation and Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach amid rising tensions following recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran and instability across the region. He stressed that easing tensions between Iran and Gulf countries remains a key diplomatic priority.

“Participants emphasized the need for national unity, consensus and cohesion in the current circumstances,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F), proposed that the government extend the briefing to include all political parties to ensure broader consensus on key national issues, particularly regarding Pakistan’s foreign relations with Iran, Afghanistan, and the Middle East. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opted to skip the briefing

“Dialogue is the key to resolving tensions in Afghanistan and with our neighbours,” Rehman remarked, advocating for a stronger emphasis on diplomacy with both regional powers and neighbouring countries.

Afghan consulate in Bonn resumes passport services after IEA takeover

8 hours ago

March 5, 2026

The Afghan Consulate in Bonn, Germany, has announced the resumption of passport issuance and distribution for Afghan citizens after a prolonged delay, following the transfer of the consulate’s management and affairs to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

According to the consulate, around 4,000 passports are currently in the process of being printed and will soon be finalized and distributed to applicants.

 

Russia ready to mediate Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict: Kabulov

1 day ago

March 4, 2026

Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan, has called the recent clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan “concerning” and stressed that the disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

In a meeting with Gul Hasan Hasan, the Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Moscow, Kabulov reiterated that Russia is prepared to act as a mediator if needed to help resolve tensions between the two countries, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Afghan Embassy in Moscow.

The meeting also covered the state of bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Russia and ways to further develop cooperation.

The statement noted that Hasan briefed Kabulov on Pakistan’s violations of Afghan territory and outlined the official position of the Islamic Emirate.

