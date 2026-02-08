Latest News
Kyrgyzstan, European Union discuss infrastructure and investment priorities
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic announced that on 6 February 2026, the 7th meeting of the Subcommittee on the Development of Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Union was held in Bishkek.
The Kyrgyz delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Meder Abakirov, while the European Union delegation was headed by Charlotte Adrien, Head of the Central Asia and Afghanistan Division at the Directorate-General for International Partnerships of the European Commission.
With participation from representatives of various Kyrgyz ministries and agencies, the meeting focused on infrastructure and investment priorities, as well as progress in implementing key EU–Kyrgyz cooperation instruments.
Deputy Minister Abakirov, alongside government representatives, briefed the EU delegation on achievements in ongoing programs and projects, presented new proposals, and outlined future prospects for regional cooperation with the European Union.
Charlotte Adrien highlighted positive developments under the Global Gateway initiative, particularly the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Investment Bank in the energy sector.
Both sides exchanged views on key issues of bilateral and regional cooperation and identified priority areas to further strengthen and improve the effectiveness of joint efforts in areas of mutual interest.
Traffic accident in Badakhshan leaves 12 dead, 3 injured
Ehsanullah Kamgar, spokesperson for the Badakhshan Provincial Police Command, said that 12 people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a traffic accident in Arghanjkhwah district of the province.
Kamgar added that the incident occurred at noon on Saturday in the Samdar area of Arghanjkhwah district.
According to him, the victims include men, women and children.
He explained that the incident happened when a Flancoach -type vehicle veered off the road due to poor road conditions and plunged into a ravine.
The injured were transferred to health centers for treatment, and the condition of some of them has been reported as critical.
Afghanistan to grant one- to ten-year residency to foreign investors
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has approved a plan to grant foreign investors residency permits ranging from one to ten years in exchange for investment in the country.
The decision was endorsed during a regular meeting of the Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
According to a statement from the deputy PM’s office, a designated committee has been tasked with determining the length of residency based on the volume of investment, which will be categorized under specific criteria.
Traffic police receive new cars
The Ministry of Interior has announced the delivery of several new, modern cars to the General Directorate of Traffic Police, replacing the older fleet that consisted mostly of trucks.
According to a ministry statement, the new vehicles, equipped with special traffic police colors, markings, and modern equipment, are expected to play a key role in maintaining traffic order in cities and on main roads, preventing accidents, and providing faster services to the public.
