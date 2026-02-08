Kyrgyzstan, European Union discuss infrastructure and investment priorities

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic announced that on 6 February 2026, the 7th meeting of the Subcommittee on the Development of Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Union was held in Bishkek.

The Kyrgyz delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Meder Abakirov, while the European Union delegation was headed by Charlotte Adrien, Head of the Central Asia and Afghanistan Division at the Directorate-General for International Partnerships of the European Commission.

With participation from representatives of various Kyrgyz ministries and agencies, the meeting focused on infrastructure and investment priorities, as well as progress in implementing key EU–Kyrgyz cooperation instruments.

Deputy Minister Abakirov, alongside government representatives, briefed the EU delegation on achievements in ongoing programs and projects, presented new proposals, and outlined future prospects for regional cooperation with the European Union.

Charlotte Adrien highlighted positive developments under the Global Gateway initiative, particularly the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Investment Bank in the energy sector.

Both sides exchanged views on key issues of bilateral and regional cooperation and identified priority areas to further strengthen and improve the effectiveness of joint efforts in areas of mutual interest.