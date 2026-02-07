Traffic accident in Badakhshan leaves 12 dead, 3 injured

Ehsanullah Kamgar, spokesperson for the Badakhshan Provincial Police Command, said that 12 people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a traffic accident in Arghanjkhwah district of the province.

Kamgar added that the incident occurred at noon on Saturday in the Samdar area of Arghanjkhwah district.

According to him, the victims include men, women and children.

He explained that the incident happened when a Flancoach -type vehicle veered off the road due to poor road conditions and plunged into a ravine.

The injured were transferred to health centers for treatment, and the condition of some of them has been reported as critical.