Traffic accident in Badakhshan leaves 12 dead, 3 injured

Published

1 hour ago

on

Ehsanullah Kamgar, spokesperson for the Badakhshan Provincial Police Command, said that 12 people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a traffic accident in Arghanjkhwah district of the province.

Kamgar added that the incident occurred at noon on Saturday in the Samdar area of Arghanjkhwah district.

According to him, the victims include men, women and children.

He explained that the incident happened when a Flancoach -type vehicle veered off the road due to poor road conditions and plunged into a ravine.

The injured were transferred to health centers for treatment, and the condition of some of them has been reported as critical.

Afghanistan to grant one- to ten-year residency to foreign investors

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 7, 2026

By

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has approved a plan to grant foreign investors residency permits ranging from one to ten years in exchange for investment in the country.

The decision was endorsed during a regular meeting of the Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

According to a statement from the deputy PM’s office, a designated committee has been tasked with determining the length of residency based on the volume of investment, which will be categorized under specific criteria.

Traffic police receive new cars

Published

5 hours ago

on

February 7, 2026

By

The Ministry of Interior has announced the delivery of several new, modern cars to the General Directorate of Traffic Police, replacing the older fleet that consisted mostly of trucks.

According to a ministry statement, the new vehicles, equipped with special traffic police colors, markings, and modern equipment, are expected to play a key role in maintaining traffic order in cities and on main roads, preventing accidents, and providing faster services to the public.

 

Azerbaijan releases 14 Afghan prisoners

Published

6 hours ago

on

February 7, 2026

By

Azerbaijan has released 14 Afghan nationals from its prisons, Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that the release happened following efforts by Afghanistan’s embassy in Baku.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation to Azerbaijan and relevant authorities for their cooperation and humanitarian action. It also reaffirmed that the IEA will continue to follow up on and resolve the cases of Afghan prisoners.

