Major development projects to reshape Kabul: Deputy PM Hanafi

Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, said on Tuesday that the implementation of large-scale development projects will significantly transform Kabul’s urban landscape.

Hanafi made the remarks while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a new vehicle flyover being constructed in front of the Kabul provincial governor’s office. He said Kabul Municipality is currently implementing 258 development projects across different parts of the capital.

According to Hanafi, approximately 8.113 billion AFN have been allocated as the development budget for the solar year 1404. He said effective use of the funds would bring visible and lasting changes to the city. He added that over the past four years, Kabul Municipality has constructed and opened to traffic around 350 kilometers of roads.

Looking ahead, Hanafi said plans are underway to introduce metro and tram systems, establish a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network on major roads, and develop large public parks to turn Kabul into a modern and environmentally friendly city built to international standards.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar stressed the need for Kabul’s development to follow a modern and well-organized urban master plan. He praised the efforts of Kabul Municipality and called on residents to help maintain cleanliness and urban order.

Baradar said previous administrations failed to adopt effective and strategic urban planning measures, leaving Kabul largely unplanned. He also urged engineers involved in the flyover project to ensure construction complies with technical and engineering standards.

The flyover project officially began on Tuesday in the presence of senior Islamic Emirate officials. The structure will measure approximately 283 meters in length and 18 meters in width, extending from the Kabul Provincial Governor’s Office to Joi-e-Shir Road. Officials say the project aims to ease traffic congestion and improve urban mobility in the capital.