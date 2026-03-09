Malaysian Red Crescent urges respect for humanitarian law in Middle East conflicts

The Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) has called on all parties involved in conflicts across the Middle East and in rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians and aid workers.

In a statement issued in Kuala Lumpur, the organization warned that escalating military operations risk worsening the humanitarian situation for vulnerable communities already affected by violence and instability.

MRCS echoed concerns raised by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which has cautioned that increased hostilities pose a serious threat to civilians caught in conflict zones.

The society reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to safeguard non-combatants, medical workers, and essential infrastructure such as hospitals and health facilities.

Red Cross and Red Crescent teams continue to provide humanitarian assistance in affected areas wherever access is possible.

Their work includes delivering emergency medical care, supporting communities in crisis, and strengthening local preparedness for further humanitarian challenges.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is also coordinating with national societies across the region to monitor urgent humanitarian needs and support relief operations.

MRCS National Chairman Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah stressed the importance of allowing humanitarian organizations to operate without obstruction.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this conflict,” she said in the statement.

She urged all parties to respect international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and allow humanitarian teams to deliver urgently needed assistance without interference.

MRCS also emphasized that civilians, humanitarian personnel, public infrastructure, and the Red Cross and Red Crescent emblem must be respected and protected at all times under international law.