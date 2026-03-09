Latest News
Malaysian Red Crescent urges respect for humanitarian law in Middle East conflicts
MRCS National Chairman Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah stressed the importance of allowing humanitarian organizations to operate without obstruction.
The Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) has called on all parties involved in conflicts across the Middle East and in rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians and aid workers.
In a statement issued in Kuala Lumpur, the organization warned that escalating military operations risk worsening the humanitarian situation for vulnerable communities already affected by violence and instability.
MRCS echoed concerns raised by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which has cautioned that increased hostilities pose a serious threat to civilians caught in conflict zones.
The society reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to safeguard non-combatants, medical workers, and essential infrastructure such as hospitals and health facilities.
Red Cross and Red Crescent teams continue to provide humanitarian assistance in affected areas wherever access is possible.
Their work includes delivering emergency medical care, supporting communities in crisis, and strengthening local preparedness for further humanitarian challenges.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is also coordinating with national societies across the region to monitor urgent humanitarian needs and support relief operations.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this conflict,” she said in the statement.
She urged all parties to respect international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and allow humanitarian teams to deliver urgently needed assistance without interference.
MRCS also emphasized that civilians, humanitarian personnel, public infrastructure, and the Red Cross and Red Crescent emblem must be respected and protected at all times under international law.
Latest News
UN warns of possible surge in Afghan returnees from Iran
Deputy UNHCR spokesperson Faramarz Barzin said the organization is closely monitoring the situation while prioritizing the protection of vulnerable returnees.
The United Nations has expressed concern over a potential increase in Afghan migrants returning from Iran, warning that many could face heightened vulnerability upon arrival in Afghanistan.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said its primary concern remains the safety and protection of Afghan returnees, particularly as regional tensions continue to affect migrant communities.
According to the agency, there has not yet been a significant rise in the number of Afghans returning from Iran despite ongoing instability and conflict in the wider region. However, UNHCR said it is preparing for the possibility of a sudden influx.
The agency noted that contingency measures are already being put in place at key border crossings, including Islam Qala, to ensure that humanitarian assistance can be delivered quickly if return numbers increase.
UNHCR said it is currently providing a range of support services for Afghans returning from Iran, including cash assistance, protection services, temporary shelter, healthcare and registration.
“Our primary concern continues to be the safety and protection of Afghan returnees, who are particularly vulnerable under the current circumstances,” Barzin said.
“Although we have not yet observed a significant increase in returns from Iran, UNHCR is actively preparing for the possibility of a rise in arrivals.”
He added that precautionary measures are already underway at major border crossings, particularly at Islam Qala, to ensure rapid assistance if the number of returnees grows.
The warning comes as humanitarian organizations report continued forced or pressured returns of Afghan migrants from both Iran and Pakistan, a trend that could further strain Afghanistan’s already fragile humanitarian situation.
UNHCR said it is working closely with international partners to monitor developments and adapt its response to meet the needs of vulnerable groups, including women, children and people at heightened risk.
Many Afghan migrants return under pressure from host countries or due to fears linked to regional tensions. Once back in Afghanistan, many face significant challenges, including poverty, unemployment and a lack of adequate housing.
Latest News
Muttaqi urges Pakistan to reconsider its calculations
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, says Pakistan’s military leadership is attempting to impose its demands through pressure, but the Afghan people will not yield.
Speaking on Sunday at an iftar gathering for ambassadors of several countries in Kabul, Muttaqi said Pakistan has “very ruthlessly” expelled Afghan migrants, blocked trade routes, violated Afghanistan’s sovereignty, and launched propaganda against the country in international meetings.
He stressed, however, that “the people of Afghanistan have never surrendered to pressure throughout history and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the freedom of their country.”
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks inside Pakistan are carried out by militants operating from Afghanistan, particularly members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Muttaqi said the TTP is not a new phenomenon and that the group emerged years before the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, due to specific underlying factors.
“Instead of addressing their internal challenges, Pakistani generals have put the security of the entire region at risk,” he said.
According to Muttaqi, Pakistan’s military leadership is in conflict with the country’s politicians, religious scholars, and its people, and is attempting to resolve issues through confrontation and pressure rather than dialogue. He warned that such pressure would only strengthen resistance.
The foreign minister also referred to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, stressing that the sovereignty of states must be respected and that disputes should be resolved through diplomacy.
Latest News
American billionaire Tom Pritzker describes Afghanistan trip in email to Epstein
An email from 2011 shows that American billionaire Tom Pritzker described a trip to Afghanistan to financier Jeffrey Epstein, including a meeting with then–U.S. commander general David Petraeus.
In the message, Pritzker wrote that during his visit he had spent time with Petraeus, who at the time commanded U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan during the height of the war. Pritzker said the general had lent him two helicopters for travel during the trip.
“I am in a remote valley of Afghanistan (it’s my birthday wish) with Boys with Toys. Spent time w(ith) Patraeus yesterday and he loaned me a chopper (actually two with one as a back up). Can’t call till tomorrow,” the email read.
The correspondence surfaced among documents showing that Pritzker and Epstein had exchanged emails over several years regarding travel plans, meetings, and events. The revelations drew renewed attention due to Epstein’s criminal history and the scrutiny surrounding individuals who maintained contact with him.
Epstein, a wealthy financier with extensive connections in business and politics, faced multiple accusations of sexually abusing underage girls.
He was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges but was later found dead in a New York jail cell that August in what authorities ruled a suicide.
The emails emerged as part of broader disclosures involving Epstein’s network of associates.
Following the public release of the correspondence, Pritzker stepped down as executive chairman of the board of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a major global hotel chain controlled by the influential Pritzker family.
At the time of the email exchange in 2011, Afghanistan was still the center of a large international military operation led by the NATO and the United States Armed Forces.
General Petraeus was overseeing counterinsurgency operations against the Taliban while also managing relations with Afghan authorities and coalition partners.
The disclosure has raised questions in media and policy circles about the nature of high-profile civilian visits to conflict zones and the broader network of relationships surrounding Epstein prior to his arrest and death.
