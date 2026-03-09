Muttaqi urges Pakistan to reconsider its calculations

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, says Pakistan’s military leadership is attempting to impose its demands through pressure, but the Afghan people will not yield.

Speaking on Sunday at an iftar gathering for ambassadors of several countries in Kabul, Muttaqi said Pakistan has “very ruthlessly” expelled Afghan migrants, blocked trade routes, violated Afghanistan’s sovereignty, and launched propaganda against the country in international meetings.

He stressed, however, that “the people of Afghanistan have never surrendered to pressure throughout history and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the freedom of their country.”

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks inside Pakistan are carried out by militants operating from Afghanistan, particularly members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Muttaqi said the TTP is not a new phenomenon and that the group emerged years before the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, due to specific underlying factors.

“Instead of addressing their internal challenges, Pakistani generals have put the security of the entire region at risk,” he said.

According to Muttaqi, Pakistan’s military leadership is in conflict with the country’s politicians, religious scholars, and its people, and is attempting to resolve issues through confrontation and pressure rather than dialogue. He warned that such pressure would only strengthen resistance.

The foreign minister also referred to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, stressing that the sovereignty of states must be respected and that disputes should be resolved through diplomacy.