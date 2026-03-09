Latest News
Muttaqi urges Pakistan to reconsider its calculations
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, says Pakistan’s military leadership is attempting to impose its demands through pressure, but the Afghan people will not yield.
Speaking on Sunday at an iftar gathering for ambassadors of several countries in Kabul, Muttaqi said Pakistan has “very ruthlessly” expelled Afghan migrants, blocked trade routes, violated Afghanistan’s sovereignty, and launched propaganda against the country in international meetings.
He stressed, however, that “the people of Afghanistan have never surrendered to pressure throughout history and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the freedom of their country.”
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks inside Pakistan are carried out by militants operating from Afghanistan, particularly members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Muttaqi said the TTP is not a new phenomenon and that the group emerged years before the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, due to specific underlying factors.
“Instead of addressing their internal challenges, Pakistani generals have put the security of the entire region at risk,” he said.
According to Muttaqi, Pakistan’s military leadership is in conflict with the country’s politicians, religious scholars, and its people, and is attempting to resolve issues through confrontation and pressure rather than dialogue. He warned that such pressure would only strengthen resistance.
The foreign minister also referred to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, stressing that the sovereignty of states must be respected and that disputes should be resolved through diplomacy.
American billionaire Tom Pritzker describes Afghanistan trip in email to Epstein
An email from 2011 shows that American billionaire Tom Pritzker described a trip to Afghanistan to financier Jeffrey Epstein, including a meeting with then–U.S. commander general David Petraeus.
In the message, Pritzker wrote that during his visit he had spent time with Petraeus, who at the time commanded U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan during the height of the war. Pritzker said the general had lent him two helicopters for travel during the trip.
“I am in a remote valley of Afghanistan (it’s my birthday wish) with Boys with Toys. Spent time w(ith) Patraeus yesterday and he loaned me a chopper (actually two with one as a back up). Can’t call till tomorrow,” the email read.
The correspondence surfaced among documents showing that Pritzker and Epstein had exchanged emails over several years regarding travel plans, meetings, and events. The revelations drew renewed attention due to Epstein’s criminal history and the scrutiny surrounding individuals who maintained contact with him.
Epstein, a wealthy financier with extensive connections in business and politics, faced multiple accusations of sexually abusing underage girls.
He was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges but was later found dead in a New York jail cell that August in what authorities ruled a suicide.
The emails emerged as part of broader disclosures involving Epstein’s network of associates.
Following the public release of the correspondence, Pritzker stepped down as executive chairman of the board of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a major global hotel chain controlled by the influential Pritzker family.
At the time of the email exchange in 2011, Afghanistan was still the center of a large international military operation led by the NATO and the United States Armed Forces.
General Petraeus was overseeing counterinsurgency operations against the Taliban while also managing relations with Afghan authorities and coalition partners.
The disclosure has raised questions in media and policy circles about the nature of high-profile civilian visits to conflict zones and the broader network of relationships surrounding Epstein prior to his arrest and death.
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan
The UN Security Council will hold a quarterly meeting on Afghanistan on Monday, with an open briefing before closed consultations.
Panama will deliver a statement prior to the meeting on behalf of countries supporting Women, Peace, and Security.
New Council members—Bahrain, Colombia, DRC, Latvia, and Liberia—will give their first views on Afghanistan since joining.
Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (Political) and Officer-in-Charge of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Georgette Gagnon is expected to update the Council on political, humanitarian, and human rights developments, based on the Secretary-General’s latest report covering December 2025–February 2026.
The meeting come as recent clashes along the Durand Line have escalated, with airstrikes and drone attacks causing civilian casualties, displacement, and infrastructure damage. Between 26 February and 5 March, 185 civilian casualties were recorded, including 56 deaths, over half women and children.
The humanitarian situation remains dire, with nearly half of Afghanistan’s 44 million population needing aid.
Council members are expected to reiterate calls to protect civilians, civilian infrastructure, and uphold international humanitarian law.
Discussions will also focus on renewing UNAMA’s mandate before it expires on 17 March, with China leading draft resolution negotiations.
Hegseth reflects on Afghanistan lessons, says Iran war aims to bring enemy ‘to their knees’
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the ongoing conflict with Iran is intended to decisively weaken the enemy, stressing that the United States does not want to repeat the mistakes made during long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Speaking in an interview with CBS News, Hegseth reflected on his generation’s involvement in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, describing them as lengthy conflicts where “a lot of foolish approaches were used.” He suggested that those experiences shaped how the current conflict is being approached.
According to the defense secretary, the present strategy is focused on decisive pressure against the adversary. “This is war, this is conflict,” Hegseth said, adding that the objective is “bringing your enemy to their knees.”
He also noted that whether Iran would formally surrender is uncertain. Hegseth said it would be up to Tehran to decide whether there would be a symbolic surrender ceremony.
“Whether they will have a ceremony in Tehran Square and surrender—that’s up to them,” he said.
His comments come as tensions continue to rise across the region amid escalating military exchanges involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.
