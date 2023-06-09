Business
Minister of mines meets Chinese ambassador in Kabul
Afghanistan’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar met with Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu in Kabul to discuss investment opportunities and Chinese projects.
A press release from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said that during the meeting, the officials discussed investment opportunities, progress in the extraction in Kashkari oil field, and starting work on Mes Aynak copper mine.
Delawar called these projects important for the two countries and spoke about the social services that are included in the contract of the projects.
On the other hand, the Chinese ambassador expressed his satisfaction with his trip to the northern provinces including a visit to the Kashqari oil field, and provided information about the financial, administrative and technical plans of this project.
The Minister of Mines and Petroleum called for speeding up the implementation of the projects.
Business
Pakistan, Turkmenistan sign accord to implement TAPI project
Pakistan and Turkmenistan signed a joint implementation plan on Thursday to execute the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.
The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of Turkmenistan led by Minister of Energy and Water Resources in Islamabad, Dawn newspaper reported.
Pakistan’s State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Turkmenistan’s State Minister and Chairman of TurkmenGas, Maskat Babayev inked the accord.
The 1,800-kilometre pipeline is expected to carry 33 billion cubic metres of natural gas every year from Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh — the world’s second-largest gas field — to the Indian city of Fazilka. It will pass through Herat and Kandahar, in Afghanistan, and Quetta and Multan in Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan PM Shehbaz termed TAPI a very important project for the progress of the entire region, adding that it would help the region secure natural gas with concrete assurances and mutually agreed terms and conditions.
Highlighting the significance of energy for developing countries, he said: “We have to negotiate with this challenge through speedy action.”
Shehbaz expressed confidence that the TAPI project would lead to an era of regional cooperation, development, and prosperity. He asked the Pakistani team to expedite its planning and subsequently its execution.
He mentioned that in view of the global situation, energy had become a real challenge. “For a developing country like Pakistan, there is a need for speedy actions to explore the options for energy.”
Later, in a tweet, PM Shehbaz termed the TAPI Joint Implementation Plan “a step forward for the execution of the project”. He said the project was vital to meeting the country’s energy needs.
“Pakistan wants the project to be implemented at fastest speed. In view of costlier fuel prices and gas shortages globally, we are exploring all options to procure all forms of energy on a sustainable basis as part of a comprehensive national energy security plan,” the prime minister said.
He added that the completion of the TAPI project “will be a game-changer for the region in terms of enhanced economic cooperation.”
Business
Islamic Development Bank pledges $8.1 million to help Afghanistan
The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has signed cooperation agreements worth $8.1 million with six international humanitarian agencies to help the people of Afghanistan in various sectors.
The contracts are in the areas of food security, drinking water supply, health and in agriculture in different provinces of the country.
The Ministry of Finance in a statement welcomed the move.
“The Ministry of Finance welcomes this good action of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the King Salman charity, the Saudi Fund and the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and expresses its gratitude and appreciation for their humanitarian and generous assistance to the people of Afghanistan,” the statement said.
The Ministry of Finance called on all humanitarian aid organizations to design projects, taking into account the realities and priorities of the society and with the coordination of the ministry, so that the existing problems of the people are “completely solved.”
Business
Two new gas wells to be drilled in northern Afghanistan this year
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum spokesman said on Tuesday that two new gas wells will be drilled in northern Jawzjan province this year and gas processing units will be installed alongside the wells in order to purify the gas on site.
The ministry’s spokesman Hamayoun Afghan said a gas pipeline of over 90 kms long, between Jawzjan and Balkh, will be completed and put into operation this year. “This year, we will try to complete the gas pipeline between Jawzjan and Balkh, and we will continue to dig new wells in the Yatem Taq area, and we will try to increase our production in order to increase our revenue,” he said.
He said currently 600 thousand cubic meters of gas is extracted and processed in Jawzjan province daily, but plans are in place to increase this to two million cubic meters per day.
“We are trying to buy new equipment to have a processing capacity of 2.5 million cubic meters of gas per day, and we are fully prepared to launch this project,” Afghan said.
The ministry did not however give any indication of whether agreements had been signed with private investors to extract the gas.
Khan Jan Alkozai, a member of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said the country will benefit enormously if more investment is made in this sector.
“I think that there is a high capacity in the area of energy production from gas, and in the area of attracting investment in this area, the facilities should be provided,” said Alkozai.
Currently, there are gas fields in nine areas of Jawzjan province, including in Yatem Taq, Jarqaduk, Jangal Kalan, Khowaja Bolan and other areas.
Energy production is a priority for the Islamic Emirate as the government relies on neighboring countries to supply it with over 50% of its current electricity needs.
In addition to coal-fired energy production plants, the IEA is also encouraging investment in gas to electricity plants. This process in the country is not new, as one trailblazer has been successfully supplying electricity to hundreds of thousands of people for the past few years.
The company is Bayat Power, Afghanistan’s largest, Afghan-owned and operated power production company and it has the region’s most technologically advanced gas fired electric power plant.
Launched in 2019, this commercial operation provides reliable and affordable electric power to hundreds of thousands of people in the country.
Located in Sheberghan, in gas-rich Jawzjan province, Bayat Power has steadfastly aimed to provide essential power for Afghanistan’s economic growth.
Powered by a Siemens SGT-A45 ‘Fast Power’ turbine, the world’s most advanced mobile gas to energy power solution, phase one of Bayat Power-1’s operations generates up to 44 megawatts of power for Afghan homes and businesses.
To date, Bayat Power has delivered over 700 million kilowatts of domestic power to the Afghan grid.
However, Bayat Power hopes to eventually roll out three phases in total that will generate more than 200 megawatts of electricity – enough to serve millions of Afghan residential and commercial clients.
Scientists document how space travel messes with the human brain
Pakistan, Turkmenistan sign accord to implement TAPI project
Minister of mines meets Chinese ambassador in Kabul
Reports of significant drop in poppy production in Afghanistan ‘credible’: US special envoy
Four children wounded in knife attack in French Alps
Turkey votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule
Imran Khan appears in court as Pakistan braces for violence
Pakistan top court orders Imran Khan’s release
Pakistan cracks down on Imran Khan’s supporters after violence
Imran Khan calls for nationwide ‘freedom’ protests
Tahawol: Decline in narcotics cultivation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: 250 Afghan refugees arrested in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: World Bank’s new report on Afghanistan’s economy discussed
Saar: Secret documents on US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Confidential documents of US exit from Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Health5 days ago
Experts warn bird flu virus changing rapidly in largest ever outbreak
-
Regional4 days ago
Trains cross site of Indian rail disaster as services resume
-
Sport3 days ago
Reports emerge that India vs Afghanistan ODI series ‘to be postponed’
-
World3 days ago
Dam destroyed in Ukraine, flooding war zone
-
Business4 days ago
IEA calls for reduction in production and use of plastic
-
Regional3 days ago
Pakistan’s embattled Imran Khan faces blackout on local media
-
Sport4 days ago
Sri Lanka beats Afghanistan to level ODI series
-
Business5 days ago
DABS has ‘settled most outstanding bills’ with its neighbors