Ministry of Information and Culture honors journalists and media officials

The Ministry of Information and Culture on Tuesday honored political analysts, journalists, and media officials for their effective work in carrying out their responsibilities during a gathering in Kabul.

The event was attended by Shir Ahmad Haqqani, Minister of Information and Culture, along with several other officials, political analysts, media representatives, and journalists.

Speaking at the gathering, the minister said that safeguarding the current system and maintaining security is the responsibility of every member of society.

“The stance of political analysts and the activities of the media during times of conflict play an important role in raising public awareness and fostering political understanding among the people,” he said.

He added that the interests of the Afghan people are shared and that protecting those interests is a collective responsibility.

According to the minister, the media have a duty to reflect facts clearly and convey a real and accurate image of the country to the world.

He also stated that there is no linguistic, regional, or ethnic superiority among the people of Afghanistan and that unity and brotherhood prevail in the country.