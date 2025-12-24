Mujahid: IEA’s disclosures on Daesh beyond Durand Line have yielded results

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said the recent arrest of a Daesh member across the Durand Line in Pakistan confirms earlier warnings issued by the Islamic Emirate regarding the group’s presence and activities in those areas.

In an audio message to Ariana News, Mujahid stated that the Islamic Emirate had repeatedly raised concerns about Daesh hideouts across the Durand Line and had publicly shared this information with the media.

“We clearly raised this issue through the media and reiterated it during press conferences. Those very disclosures are what we are now seeing the results of,” Mujahid said.

According to the spokesperson, the arrest of key Daesh members in areas beyond the Durand Line substantiates the Islamic Emirate’s claims that Daesh had established bases there and that senior figures of the group were present in those regions. He added that, regrettably, the presence of these individuals had been exploited—an issue the Islamic Emirate had highlighted on multiple occasions in the past.

The remarks come after Turkish state media reported that Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had arrested a Turkish national with a senior role in the Daesh group during a large-scale operation in areas along the Afghanistan-Pakistan Durand Line.

Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, citing security sources, identified the suspect as Mehmet Goren, who allegedly operated within the Daesh Khorasan branch. According to the sources, Goren was responsible for organizing suicide attacks against civilians in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, and several European countries.

The report further stated that Turkish intelligence had determined Goren traveled from Turkey to the Afghanistan-Pakistan Durand Line, where he trained in Daesh camps and gradually rose to a leadership position within the group.

The developments have renewed focus on regional security concerns and the Islamic Emirate’s longstanding claims regarding Daesh activities outside Afghanistan’s borders.