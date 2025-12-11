Muttaqi: Afghanistan’s progress requires both religious and modern education

Jennifer Locetta, the U.S. representative to the United Nations for Special Political Affairs, told the Security Council on Wednesday that international engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has so far produced no meaningful results, and UNAMA’s mandate must be reassessed.

“As we have heard, the people of Afghanistan continue to endure significant hardships, including human rights violations, poverty, unemployment, limited access to basic services, and unreasonable restrictions on women’s rights. The Taliban (IEA) are responsible for these hardships and suffering because of the policies they have chosen,” Lucetta said.

She added: “Quite simply, the Taliban (IEA) are not good faith interlocutors. And they do not care about the well-being of the Afghan people. They impede and manipulate support from the international community.”

Lucetta also criticized the Taliban (IEA) for continuing “hostage diplomacy,” ignoring the basic needs of the Afghan people, obstructing UNAMA’s operations, and showing little willingness to fulfill their international obligations. “This includes the Doha process, where the Taliban (IEA) do not participate in good faith,” she said.

She stressed that the Security Council must take into account the lack of results from international aid and engagement in Afghanistan, and remain skeptical of the IEA when considering UNAMA’s future.

“All special political missions, including UNAMA, need to adapt to changing conditions on the ground. If Taliban conditions prevent UNAMA from carrying out these tasks, then the Council should consider realigning its mandate to these realities. In the future, it should focus on core peace and security issues guided by clear and achievable benchmarks,” Lucetta said.

The U.S. official emphasized that Washington’s top priority in Afghanistan remains the protection of American citizens and the homeland, including reducing terrorism threats emanating from Afghanistan and ensuring the freedom of individuals unjustly detained.

The Islamic Emirate has previously denied human rights violations and emphasized that the existing laws in Afghanistan are based on Sharia and that the international community must respect them.