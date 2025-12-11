Tahawol: UNSC’s periodic meeting on Afghanistan discussed

Latest News
Muttaqi: Afghanistan’s progress requires both religious and modern education
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, says the country’s future development depends on strengthening knowledge in both religious education and modern scientific fields.
Speaking at a graduation ceremony for Huffaz at Riyaz-ul-Uloom on Thursday, Muttaqi said the foundations of learning in Afghanistan are “growing stronger each day,” noting progress in both religious seminaries and contemporary academic disciplines.
He stressed that Afghanistan can only advance and “be freed from oppression” when its people gain expertise in both domains. The country, he said, needs not only religious scholars but also professionals such as doctors, engineers, and scientists.
Muttaqi added that the Islamic Emirate is working “day and night” to expand educational opportunities and support the development of skilled Afghans across all sectors.
EU announces 25 million euros to boost food security and resilience in Afghanistan
The European Union (EU) has announced a 25 million euros contribution through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to strengthen community resilience and promote more nutritious diets across Afghanistan.
“The European Union’s new contribution to WFP demonstrates our continued commitment to the Afghan people, notably women, children, and vulnerable local communities,” said Veronika Boskovic-Pohar, EU Chargé d’affaires in Afghanistan. “Agriculture and food value chains must be equipped to bolster Afghans’ nutrition, health, and economic resilience. Through our integrated approach to climate resilience, we are also helping vulnerable rural communities protect their livelihoods and income against natural disasters and long-term devastating impacts of climate change.”
The funding will support WFP initiatives focused on improving food value chains and climate adaptation. Key projects include upgrading community assets such as flood protection walls and irrigation systems, reducing climate-related risks, and safeguarding productive assets essential for local economic stability.
A significant portion of the investment will build on WFP’s school meals programme, training women’s associations and youth entrepreneurs to supply fresh, fortified snacks to schoolchildren. This approach aims to stimulate local economies while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.
John Aylieff, WFP Representative and Country Director in Afghanistan, expressed gratitude for the EU’s support, noting that the investment aims to deliver a “triple return: stronger livelihoods and resilience, more robust local food systems, and expanded opportunities for women and youth.”
U.S. urges UNAMA mandate review over ‘lack of results’ in Afghanistan
Jennifer Locetta, the U.S. representative to the United Nations for Special Political Affairs, told the Security Council on Wednesday that international engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has so far produced no meaningful results, and UNAMA’s mandate must be reassessed.
“As we have heard, the people of Afghanistan continue to endure significant hardships, including human rights violations, poverty, unemployment, limited access to basic services, and unreasonable restrictions on women’s rights. The Taliban (IEA) are responsible for these hardships and suffering because of the policies they have chosen,” Lucetta said.
She added: “Quite simply, the Taliban (IEA) are not good faith interlocutors. And they do not care about the well-being of the Afghan people. They impede and manipulate support from the international community.”
Lucetta also criticized the Taliban (IEA) for continuing “hostage diplomacy,” ignoring the basic needs of the Afghan people, obstructing UNAMA’s operations, and showing little willingness to fulfill their international obligations. “This includes the Doha process, where the Taliban (IEA) do not participate in good faith,” she said.
She stressed that the Security Council must take into account the lack of results from international aid and engagement in Afghanistan, and remain skeptical of the IEA when considering UNAMA’s future.
“All special political missions, including UNAMA, need to adapt to changing conditions on the ground. If Taliban conditions prevent UNAMA from carrying out these tasks, then the Council should consider realigning its mandate to these realities. In the future, it should focus on core peace and security issues guided by clear and achievable benchmarks,” Lucetta said.
The U.S. official emphasized that Washington’s top priority in Afghanistan remains the protection of American citizens and the homeland, including reducing terrorism threats emanating from Afghanistan and ensuring the freedom of individuals unjustly detained.
The Islamic Emirate has previously denied human rights violations and emphasized that the existing laws in Afghanistan are based on Sharia and that the international community must respect them.
