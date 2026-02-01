New government appointments announced across Afghanistan

The Islamic Emirate has announced a series of new government appointments and reassignments across Afghanistan following a decree issued by its leader.

IEA Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that 19 officials have been appointed to new positions in provincial administrations, ministries, and central government offices.

Under the changes, Aziz-ur-Rahman Mansoor, previously serving as Deputy Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, has been appointed Governor of Parwan province. Turjan Ahmadi, the former Deputy Governor of Nimroz, has been named the new Governor of Daikundi province. Several other governors, military commanders, and deputy ministers were also reassigned to different roles.

The reshuffle has sparked mixed reactions among observers. Some experts caution that repeatedly rotating the same officials may fall short of addressing Afghanistan’s complex economic, social, and public service challenges, arguing that the inclusion of new and specialized personnel could strengthen institutional performance.

Supporters of the changes, however, say the appointment of experienced officials helps ensure administrative continuity and prevents leadership gaps within government structures.

The Islamic Emirate said the latest appointments are intended to improve internal management, curb corruption, and enhance service delivery. Analysts note that a balance between experience and innovation may be key to improving the effectiveness of government institutions.