New government appointments announced across Afghanistan
IEA Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that 19 officials have been appointed to new positions in provincial administrations, ministries, and central government offices.
The Islamic Emirate has announced a series of new government appointments and reassignments across Afghanistan following a decree issued by its leader.
Under the changes, Aziz-ur-Rahman Mansoor, previously serving as Deputy Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, has been appointed Governor of Parwan province. Turjan Ahmadi, the former Deputy Governor of Nimroz, has been named the new Governor of Daikundi province. Several other governors, military commanders, and deputy ministers were also reassigned to different roles.
The reshuffle has sparked mixed reactions among observers. Some experts caution that repeatedly rotating the same officials may fall short of addressing Afghanistan’s complex economic, social, and public service challenges, arguing that the inclusion of new and specialized personnel could strengthen institutional performance.
Supporters of the changes, however, say the appointment of experienced officials helps ensure administrative continuity and prevents leadership gaps within government structures.
The Islamic Emirate said the latest appointments are intended to improve internal management, curb corruption, and enhance service delivery. Analysts note that a balance between experience and innovation may be key to improving the effectiveness of government institutions.
Coordinated attacks in Balochistan kill 15 Pakistani soldiers and 18 civilians
At least 15 Pakistani soldiers and 18 civilians were killed in a series of coordinated attacks in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province on Saturday, according to the Pakistani military.
The military said the attacks were carried out by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), prompting security forces to launch a large-scale counter-operation across the region. Officials said the operation resulted in the deaths of 92 militants.
The separatist group, which operates under the name Baloch Liberation Army, later claimed responsibility for the assaults.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi described the attackers as highly organized and claimed foreign involvement. “These were not ordinary terrorists. India is behind these attacks, and we will expose them globally,” he said.
Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan peace Zalmay Khalilzad said Pakistan’s long-standing approach to security in Balochistan has been ineffective, arguing that the situation requires a fundamental change in strategy.
Responding to Pakistan’s allegations, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi “categorically rejects” what he described as baseless claims, accusing Pakistan of attempting to deflect attention from its own internal challenges.
He said Pakistan should focus on addressing long-standing grievances in the region rather than repeating what he called unfounded accusations after every violent incident. Jaiswal added that Pakistan’s record on suppression, brutality, and human rights violations is well documented.
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan discuss TAPI, rail and power projects in Herat meeting
Baradar also urged Turkmenistan to clarify its position on the Torghundi–Herat railway project, noting that Kazakhstan has shown strong interest in its implementation.
Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met on Sunday in Herat with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, to discuss major regional connectivity and energy projects.
The meeting was attended also by Afghanistan’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum Hedayatullah Badri, Minister of Energy and Water Mohammad Younus Akhundzada, as well as Turkmenistan’s ministers of transport and railways, state officials, and the head of the Turkmengaz state company, along with senior officials from both sides.
During the talks, the two delegations reviewed progress on the TAPI gas pipeline, TAP power transmission project, railway development, and electricity cooperation. Baradar said the launch of the TAPI project has strengthened ties between Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and other regional countries, adding that Saudi Arabia’s Delta International Company has expressed interest in investing in multiple aspects of the project.
According to Baradar, Delta International is willing to invest in gas purchases from the TAPI project, expanding Turkmenistan’s major gas fields, constructing and extending the gas pipeline from Ghorian district of Herat to Spin Boldak in Kandahar and onward to the Indian border, as well as building a large modern gas hub at Pakistan’s Gwadar port.
Baradar also urged Turkmenistan to clarify its position on the Torghundi–Herat railway project, noting that Kazakhstan has shown strong interest in its implementation. He reaffirmed Afghanistan’s readiness to finalize the TAP project route map and pledged full cooperation on electricity transmission to Bala Murghab, Khomab and Qarqin districts, along with other regional connectivity initiatives.
He further emphasized the importance of creating job opportunities for Afghans through ongoing and future projects.
Speaking at the meeting, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov thanked the Islamic Emirate for facilitating the implementation of the TAPI project and said construction is expected to reach Herat city by the end of the current year. He welcomed the interest of foreign companies in investing in the project and stressed the need for close coordination.
Meredov also expressed Turkmenistan’s readiness to invest in the Torghundi–Herat railway project, noting that practical work has already begun in Torghundi. He added that Turkmenistan is prepared to increase electricity exports to Afghanistan through five transmission routes.
In addition, the two sides discussed expanding trade, enhancing banking cooperation, creating employment opportunities, and jointly managing economic projects across various sectors.
The meeting concluded with technical teams from both countries presenting detailed updates on the progress of ongoing projects.
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
For Afghanistan, this match represents more than just a battle for group leadership. It is an opportunity to test themselves against the continent’s elite.
Afghanistan head into today’s crucial Group D encounter against Iran at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 full of confidence after an impressive start to the tournament.
The Afghan side has been one of the standout performers of the group stage so far.
They opened their campaign with a convincing 3–0 victory over Saudi Arabia, delivering a disciplined and assured performance that immediately signaled their intent.
That momentum continued in their second match, where Afghanistan produced a dominant 7–0 win against Malaysia, showcasing attacking flair, sharp finishing, and defensive solidity.
With two wins from two matches, Afghanistan sit at the top of Group D and now face their toughest challenge yet in defending champions Iran.
Widely regarded as one of Asia’s futsal powerhouses, Iran bring vast experience, technical quality, and a strong tournament pedigree into today’s contest.
For Afghanistan, this match represents more than just a battle for group leadership. It is an opportunity to test themselves against the continent’s elite and underline the remarkable progress they have made on the Asian futsal stage.
A positive result would not only secure a strong position heading into the knockout rounds but also mark another historic milestone for Afghan futsal.
Iran, meanwhile, will be determined to assert their authority and remind the competition of their status as title contenders. Their clash with an in-form Afghan side promises to be a high-intensity contest featuring contrasting styles, tactical discipline, and plenty at stake.
ATN holds exclusive broadcast rights for Afghanistan, and fans across the country can watch the match live on Ariana Television. Follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for fixtures, updates and match times.
