No one can harm Afghanistan’s relations with Tajikistan, says FM Muttaqi

No one can undermine the friendly relations and trust between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, affirmed Amir Khan Mutqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, during a meeting with Sadi Sharifi, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Kabul.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, Minister Muttaqi, while highlighting the development of diplomatic relations and exchanges of delegations between the two countries, stated that Afghanistan and Tajikistan, as neighboring, brotherly, and Muslim countries with shared cultural and linguistic ties, can take advantage of available opportunities to expand relations at all levels, especially in political, economic, and trade cooperation.

He added that no one can harm the friendly relations and atmosphere of trust between the two countries, and that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is firmly committed to further expanding relations with the Republic of Tajikistan.

Ambassador Sharifi also provided information regarding the latest developments and previous agreements between Kabul and Dushanbe. He emphasized that Tajikistan has significant economic programs and projects along the shared border and, with goodwill and based on current realities, seeks to expand economic relations and ongoing cooperation with Afghanistan.

In conclusion, the two sides discussed holding a joint economic committee, strengthening border and security cooperation, and the Foreign Ministries’ plans for the coming year.