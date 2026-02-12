UNAMA, Pakistan discuss security, human rights, and regional cooperation

Pakistan’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, met with a senior UNAMA delegation led by Indrika Ratwatte, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, along with Malick Ceesay, Head of the UNAMA Liaison Office in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the current human rights situation, security developments, regional trade, and other key issues concerning Afghanistan and neighboring countries, Sadiq said on X.

Mohammad Sadiq emphasized Pakistan’s concerns about terrorism, stressing that terrorist groups operating from inside Afghanistan pose serious security challenges for the region. He underscored the importance of preventing the use of Afghan soil against any country and called for coordinated regional and international action to counter shared threats.

The discussions reaffirmed the importance of continued engagement, cooperation, and humanitarian support. Both sides highlighted the need to strengthen joint efforts on stability, counterterrorism, and sustainable economic development across the region.