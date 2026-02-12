U.S. says review of Afghanistan policy still underway

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State S. Paul Kapur told a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Wednesday that Washington’s review of its Afghanistan policy remains in progress.

He said the process is “inter-agency” and involves multiple departments across the U.S. government, adding that there are “many moving pieces.” Kapur noted that he could not provide a clear timeline for completion but pledged to keep lawmakers informed:

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the 2021 military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He has also faulted the decision to leave military equipment behind and the abandonment of the Bagram Air Base.