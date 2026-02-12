Latest News
U.S. says review of Afghanistan policy still underway
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State S. Paul Kapur told a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Wednesday that Washington’s review of its Afghanistan policy remains in progress.
He said the process is “inter-agency” and involves multiple departments across the U.S. government, adding that there are “many moving pieces.” Kapur noted that he could not provide a clear timeline for completion but pledged to keep lawmakers informed:
U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the 2021 military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
He has also faulted the decision to leave military equipment behind and the abandonment of the Bagram Air Base.
Afghanistan moving toward development and industrialization every day: Azizi
The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, says that Afghanistan, under the proper management of the Islamic Emirate, is moving each day along the path of economic growth and prosperity.
Azizi made these remarks on Thursday during the opening ceremony of the Third International Exhibition of Construction, Urban Development, and Reconstruction in Kabul.
Azizi said: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, through proper management of natural resources and human capacities, has been placed on the path of economic growth and prosperity. With each passing day, by the grace of Almighty God, Afghanistan is moving toward development and industrialization.”
Azizi stated that the country has become self-sufficient in most construction materials.
He also said that 160,000 hectares of land have been allocated to them for investment and the establishment of industrial parks.
He referred to the progress of major regional projects, including TAPI, and called on all countries, especially Pakistan to cooperate in facilitating trade routes.
At the exhibition, 300 booths showcasing various sectors, including the construction industry, construction materials, construction machinery, financial and banking services, as well as domestic products have been put on display.
Former Prince Andrew shared ‘confidential’ Afghan Trade Briefing with Epstein: Report
The briefing coincided with Andrew’s visit to Helmand, where British forces were stationed, and official guidance requires trade envoys to keep such information confidential.
Former Prince Andrew reportedly sent a confidential UK government briefing on Afghan investment opportunities to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The document, prepared for Andrew during his role as the UK’s special representative for international trade, detailed “high value commercial opportunities” in Helmand province, including gold, uranium, marble, and potential oil and gas reserves. In a December 2010 email, Andrew described it as a “confidential brief produced by the provincial reconstruction team in Helmand.”
The briefing coincided with Andrew’s visit to Helmand, where British forces were stationed, and official guidance requires trade envoys to keep such information confidential.
Emails suggest he may have also shared reports from trade visits to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam, along with additional files labeled “Overseas bids.”
Thames Valley Police are reviewing claims that Andrew improperly shared sensitive documents while serving as trade envoy.
Andrew, 65, stepped back from royal duties in 2019 after his connection to Epstein emerged and settled a civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre in 2022, denying any liability.
France, FAO, and UNICEF launch €2 million aid program for quake-affected communities
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UNICEF, and the Government of France have launched a €2 million initiative to support communities in eastern Afghanistan affected by the August 2025 earthquake.
The project, funded under the French Initiative for Food Security and Nutrition (FIFSAN), aims to restore food security, improve nutrition, and protect livelihoods, particularly for women and children.
The programme will directly reach 51,870 people in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, with indirect benefits for approximately 190,000 more, focusing on rebuilding productive assets, promoting household food production, and reducing malnutrition.
Using FAO’s Cash+ approach, families will receive unconditional cash transfers, livestock protection packages, poultry and vegetable support, and nutrition education. UNICEF will complement these efforts by improving access to nutritious first foods, promoting optimal infant and young child feeding, and strengthening WASH services to prevent malnutrition.
“Targeted support gives families the space to recover with dignity rather than being forced into impossible choices,” said Richard Trenchard, FAO Representative in Afghanistan.
Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF Representative, added that nearly 80% of Afghan children affected by malnutrition are under two, making early intervention critical.
The joint initiative addresses both immediate needs and the long-term recovery of food systems, nutrition, and livelihoods in a region still reeling from natural disasters and repeated crises.
