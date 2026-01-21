Over 1,000 Afghans to be denied entry to Germany despite earlier promises

More than 1,000 Afghans who were promised entry to Germany following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in Kabul will be refused permission to resettle, according to a report by Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung on Tuesday.

Citing figures from a parliamentary inquiry, the report stated that nearly half of the 2,308 Afghans awaiting decisions on their applications are now set to be denied entry. Many have been stranded in Pakistan for months or even years, hoping to leave under a German resettlement programme.

Shortly after taking office in May, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative-led coalition moved to suspend resettlement schemes for vulnerable Afghans as part of a broader crackdown on migration. The situation became more urgent after Pakistan announced plans to deport Afghan nationals, including those who had already received approval for German resettlement.

Despite the policy shift, around 788 Afghans have managed to resettle in Germany since May, many after successfully challenging the government in court. Another 410 are still in the process of leaving the country.