Trump again criticizes U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, calls Biden ‘very stupid’

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again criticized the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan under former President Joe Biden, calling Biden “very stupid.”

Trump made the remarks on Tuesday during a press conference marking the first anniversary of his second presidential term. During the event, he referred to the 2021 bombing at Kabul International Airport that killed 13 U.S. service members, calling it “the lowest point in the history of our country.”

He said that while he also supported ending the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, the withdrawal should have been conducted with “dignity and strength.”

Trump argued that U.S. forces should have withdrawn via Bagram Airfield rather than Kabul airport, suggesting that the choice of exit strategy contributed to the chaos surrounding the final days of the evacuation.

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 ended America’s longest war but has remained a subject of sharp political debate, particularly over security failures and the handling of the evacuation process.