Trump again criticizes U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, calls Biden ‘very stupid’
U.S. President Donald Trump has once again criticized the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan under former President Joe Biden, calling Biden “very stupid.”
Trump made the remarks on Tuesday during a press conference marking the first anniversary of his second presidential term. During the event, he referred to the 2021 bombing at Kabul International Airport that killed 13 U.S. service members, calling it “the lowest point in the history of our country.”
He said that while he also supported ending the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, the withdrawal should have been conducted with “dignity and strength.”
Trump argued that U.S. forces should have withdrawn via Bagram Airfield rather than Kabul airport, suggesting that the choice of exit strategy contributed to the chaos surrounding the final days of the evacuation.
The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 ended America’s longest war but has remained a subject of sharp political debate, particularly over security failures and the handling of the evacuation process.
Red Cross official meets Afghan foreign minister to discuss aid
Alexander Matheou, the Asia-Pacific Regional Director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, to discuss humanitarian assistance and cooperation.
The meeting focused on emergency aid for returning Afghan refugees and people affected by natural disasters, as well as support for basic needs and the health sector, according to a statement released by Foreign Ministry.
Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate has given special attention to managing the return of refugees and has mobilized available resources to support the process. He also thanked the IFRC for its assistance to returnees and disaster-affected communities, and praised Afghan institutions for ensuring the timely delivery of aid.
Matheou briefed the minister on the IFRC’s humanitarian activities in Afghanistan over the past year, noting that global humanitarian funding has declined. He said his visit aimed to collect relevant information and engage with partners to help reduce gaps in humanitarian assistance.
He described cooperation with Afghan authorities—particularly the Afghan Red Crescent Society—as effective and expressed hope for further strengthening collaboration.
Over 1,000 Afghans to be denied entry to Germany despite earlier promises
More than 1,000 Afghans who were promised entry to Germany following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in Kabul will be refused permission to resettle, according to a report by Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung on Tuesday.
Citing figures from a parliamentary inquiry, the report stated that nearly half of the 2,308 Afghans awaiting decisions on their applications are now set to be denied entry. Many have been stranded in Pakistan for months or even years, hoping to leave under a German resettlement programme.
Shortly after taking office in May, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative-led coalition moved to suspend resettlement schemes for vulnerable Afghans as part of a broader crackdown on migration. The situation became more urgent after Pakistan announced plans to deport Afghan nationals, including those who had already received approval for German resettlement.
Despite the policy shift, around 788 Afghans have managed to resettle in Germany since May, many after successfully challenging the government in court. Another 410 are still in the process of leaving the country.
UK envoy meets Afghan and Pakistani officials in Islamabad to discuss security issues
Richard Lindsay, the United Kingdom’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, has held meetings in Islamabad with Afghan Ambassador Ahmad Shakeeb and Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, to discuss regional security issues.
Lindsay said on X that in his meeting with the Afghan envoy, they also discussed the impact of the policies of the Islamic Emirate on women and girls.
Pakistan’s envoy Mohammad Sadiq noted that his talks with Lindsay focused on the regional security situation, “particularly the urgent challenge posed by cross-border terrorist attacks.”
“We also exchanged views on the latest regional security developments and broader security challenges,” he said. “We emphasized the importance of continued cooperation and coordination to address shared concerns and promote regional stability.”
Tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan have escalated over security issues. Trade between the two neighbors remains suspended since October last year.
