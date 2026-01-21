Latest News
UK envoy meets Afghan and Pakistani officials in Islamabad to discuss security issues
Richard Lindsay, the United Kingdom’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, has held meetings in Islamabad with Afghan Ambassador Ahmad Shakeeb and Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, to discuss regional security issues.
Lindsay said on X that in his meeting with the Afghan envoy, they also discussed the impact of the policies of the Islamic Emirate on women and girls.
Pakistan’s envoy Mohammad Sadiq noted that his talks with Lindsay focused on the regional security situation, “particularly the urgent challenge posed by cross-border terrorist attacks.”
“We also exchanged views on the latest regional security developments and broader security challenges,” he said. “We emphasized the importance of continued cooperation and coordination to address shared concerns and promote regional stability.”
Tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan have escalated over security issues. Trade between the two neighbors remains suspended since October last year.
Latest News
Public office must serve the people, not personal interests: Justice Minister
Abdul Hakim Sharei, the Minister of Justice of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has stressed that public office and responsibility within the Islamic system must be regarded as a means of serving the people, not as a tool for personal gain or commercial interests.
The minister made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting of the Ministry of Justice’s Leadership Council.
Addressing the gathering, Sharei said that piety is the most essential quality of an official in an Islamic system, noting that a pious individual works with sincerity and contentment, seeking only the pleasure of Almighty Allah and the welfare of the people rather than material privileges or benefits.
He further urged employees of the Ministry of Justice to perform their duties with honesty, integrity, and a strong sense of trust, to protect public funds, and to work collectively toward strengthening the Islamic system.
Sharei also emphasized that his objective in leading the Ministry of Justice and the Commission for the Prevention of Land Usurpation is solely to strengthen the system and ensure the implementation of Islamic Sharia—principles for which, he said, many sacrifices have been made over the years.
Latest News
Sharif says Kabul has shown no serious commitment to curb militant groups
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate has failed to make any serious commitment in response to Pakistan’s demands to curb the activities of militant groups.
Speaking at a security workshop in Islamabad focused on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sharif said Pakistan did not want to suspend trade with Afghanistan, but ongoing security threats had “forced” Islamabad to close crossings.
He said Pakistan had made repeated diplomatic efforts to address its concerns, but Kabul had shown little willingness to commit to restraining militant groups operating from Afghan territory.
“This time, it must be decided whether Afghanistan wants to live peacefully or not,” Sharif said.
The prime minister added that while Afghans are “our brothers and sisters,” the Islamic Emirate should at least show compassion for its own people by preventing militant activity. He said Pakistan would nonetheless continue efforts to resolve the issue through dialogue.
Sharif said terrorism had largely been eradicated in Pakistan by 2018, but attacks have since resurged, now occurring almost daily in different parts of the country.
He also highlighted Pakistan’s long-standing role in hosting Afghan refugees, saying nearly four million Afghans have lived in Pakistan over several decades, often supported by Pakistan’s own resources despite international assistance.
“We did not do any favour; we fulfilled our responsibilities,” Sharif said. “But the way they are paying us back is very upsetting.”
Referring to the Doha Agreement, Sharif said Afghanistan had committed to preventing terrorist groups from using its soil against other countries, a pledge he said has not been honoured.
“What is good for Afghanistan is good for Pakistan, and what is good for Pakistan is good for Afghanistan,” he said, stressing that peaceful coexistence remains the only viable path forward.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks inside Pakistan are planned from Afghan territory.
The Islamic Emirate has however continued to reject these allegations, insisting that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failures.”
Latest News
China condemns Kabul explosion that left 7 dead, including a Chinese national
China has strongly condemned the deadly explosion at a Chinese-Afghan restaurant in central Kabul on Monday, which killed at least seven people, including one Chinese national.
On Tuesday, ISIS-K (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the attack and said a suicide bomber had detonated explosives.
The blast occurred on Monday evening at Chinese Noodle, a joint Chinese-Afghan restaurant in the Shahr-e-Naw area of the capital. Kabul police said the explosion took place near the restaurant’s kitchen, killing one Chinese citizen and six Afghans, and injuring several others.
Speaking at a regular press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China expressed its “deep condolences over the lives lost and heartfelt sympathies to the injured.”
He confirmed that one Chinese national was killed and five other Chinese nationals were wounded in the attack.
Guo said China has made urgent representations to the Afghan authorities and requested they make every possible effort to treat the injured, ensure the safety of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions, thoroughly investigate the incident, and bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.
Officials from the Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan have visited the injured in hospital, he added.
The explosion also drew strong condemnation from Afghan political figures.
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai denounced the attack as a criminal and anti-human act, saying it contradicts Islamic values and Afghan traditions. He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and stressed that such violence undermines peace and stability in the country.
Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, former head of the High Council of National Reconciliation, also condemned the blast. In a post on X, he described the attack as an inhuman act against Islam, humanity and the will of the Afghan people, and extended his sympathies to the families of those killed.
China meanwhile reiterated that it firmly opposes terrorism in all its forms and supports Afghanistan and regional countries in jointly combating terrorist and violent activities.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry however, once again advised Chinese nationals to avoid travelling to Afghanistan in the near future. It also urged Chinese citizens and companies already in the country to take extra security precautions and leave high-risk areas as soon as possible.
Afghan authorities said investigations into the attack are ongoing.
UK envoy meets Afghan and Pakistani officials in Islamabad to discuss security issues
Afghanistan U19 thrash Tanzania to register third consecutive win at World Cup
Public office must serve the people, not personal interests: Justice Minister
Afghanistan to stop importing Pakistani medicines in 19 Days
Afghanistan set to face Tanzania in ICC Men’s U19 World Cup today
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Saar: Pakistan seeking to resolve issues with Afghanistan
Tahawol: Attack on Chinese-run restaurant in Kabul
Tahawol: Trump’s push to seize Greenland discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Qatar relations discussed
Saar: Qatar’s call for engagement with Afghanistan
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan army orders evacuation of Tirah Valley, fears of mass displacement grow
-
Sport4 days ago
Naveen-ul-Haq out of WI T20Is and 2026 World Cup; Zia-ur-Rahman Sharifi in
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan appoints Charge d’Affaires in India amid growing engagement
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan futsal team departs for Vietnam ahead of 2026 Asian Cup
-
Sport2 days ago
Tune in tomorrow to Ariana Television for AFC U23 Asian Cup semi-finals
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U-19 stun South Africa at World Cup
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan U19 crush West Indies by 138 runs at World Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN warns of triple crisis in Afghanistan: drought, migrant return and funding shortfalls